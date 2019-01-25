Rick Osentoski/USA Today Sports

The Hoosiers take on Michigan at Assembly Hall today in their ninth Big Ten game of the season. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and will be aired on Fox Sports 1. TheHoosier.com has gathered previews and predictions for the game below.

1. Guarding the 3-point line -- Michigan has always done an exceptional job of recruiting players who can space the floor, and this year's team is no different. One through five, they're a threat to score from the perimeter. 2. Juwan Morgan avoiding foul trouble -- It's especially imperative given De'Ron Davis won't be at full strength again, just like the first meeting between these two teams. 3. Rob Phinisee vs. Zavier Simpson -- IU head coach Archie Miller praised Simpson for his defense and offensive efficiency because of how he attacks the basket and gets his teammates involved. Consequently, that also means it's going to be a big test on both ends of the floor for Phinisee. The winner of this matchup will play a big part in dictating the winner of the game.

Aside from the lack of a third scoring option, an underwhelming bench has been an equal thorn in the Hoosiers’ side for much of the season.

Injuries do play a part in the bench issues. Junior forward De’Ron Davis has yet to be the force underneath he was his first two years and top-50 recruit Jerome Hunter will redshirt after an undisclosed leg injury ended his season before it could start. But after junior guard Devonte Green was suspended indefinitely Tuesday night, a limited bench is now even shorter. Redshirt freshman forward Race Thompson is back from a concussion but he didn’t see the floor against Northwestern on Tuesday. As for Friday, the Wolverines have welcomed the return of sophomore forward Isaiah Livers. A scratch in the first meeting, Livers offers a physical presence in the post, while also possessing a solid jump shot from the 3-point line.

1. Michigan looks vulnerable The Wolverines are contenders for the Big Ten title, having won 18 of their first 19 games. But Michigan hasn’t looked like an elite team lately. It looks like a good team capable of playing great. Sometimes, that’s enough. But the Wolverines have also looked sluggish, dropping their first game of the season to Wisconsin last Saturday before requiring a buzzer-beater from Charles Matthews to outlast Minnesota on Tuesday. Offensively, the Wolverines have recently been prone to prolonged droughts as their shooting touch has evaporated. Their freshman sensation, forward Ignas Brazdeikis, has looked uneven as teams have figured out a scouting report. Altogether, Michigan looks beatable right now. It’s up to the Hoosiers to pounce.

Predictions and Probabilities