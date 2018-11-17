IU football hopes to pull off a major upset today when they face Michigan on the road.

Stu Jackson, TheHoosier.com: Five Questions With TheWolverine.com's Austin Fox

TH: The Wolverines own the No. 1 defense nationally from a statistical standpoint, allowing just 219.8 yards per contest. Why has Don Brown’s unit performed as well as it has?

AF: "There really isn’t one thing that can be specifically pointed to, because the unit does everything at such a high level. The front seven puts incredible pressure on opposing quarterbacks, and as a result the defensive backs don’t have to stay in coverage as long as they normally would.

"On the flip side, the few times the front seven isn’t able to get pressure, the defensive backs are capable of locking down whoever they’re up against, making it difficult for quarterbacks to complete passes against them. One of the best attributes of the defense as a whole is that the players are never out of position, and seem to have an incredibly high football IQ. They do a great job of diagnosing plays and understanding what the opposition likes to run.

"When you combine their football intelligence with their speed and physical abilities, the result is the dominant performances we’re seeing week after week."

Zach Osterman, The Indianapolis Star: Beating Michigan, as always, will be tough task for IU

Big Ten teams across the conference can boast of talented rosters, so the fact that Michigan may rank near the top this season isn’t what IU offensive line coach Darren Hiller is going to get caught up on.

It’s what that talent has been able to do that separates the Wolverines from the pack, leading to a No. 4 ranking for Michigan (9-1, 7-0 in the Big Ten) and the nation’s top-ranked defense. Not to mention a 105-21 scoring differential the past three weeks in wins against teams — Michigan State, Penn State and Rutgers — that IU allowed 85 against and scored 73.

It's something IU must clamp down on Saturday if it doesn’t want to leave clinching a bowl trip to the season finale against Purdue.

“They’re gap-sound in the run game and they do a great job of playing and playing off of blocks with effort,” Hiller said Tuesday. “That’s what I’ve been talking about with the offensive line so far this week, is that it’s point of attack, staying engaged and maintaining blocks. Because they do a really good job of playing with leverage.”

Larry Lage, AP: IU can block Michigan's road to CFP

No. 4 Michigan has one last chance to fine tune its team against a lesser opponent before playing championship-caliber teams.

The Wolverines (9-1, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 4 CFP) are favored to beat Indiana (5-5, 2-5) today by more than four touchdowns in their final home game of the season.

Then, things get kicked up a big notch.

Michigan closes the regular season at No. 8 Ohio State, desperately hoping to beat its rival on the road for the first time since 2000. If the Wolverines finally win in the Horseshoe, they will advance to the conference championship for the first time. And, a Big Ten title would likely put Michigan in the College Football Playoff.

“We're in a beautiful position where we control our own destiny,” Wolverines linebacker Josh Ross said.

Staying motivated game to game has been accomplished.

“Ever since, I would say, Wisconsin, it's kind of been like every week is like a playoff game,” Ross said. “We're in a mode where we've got to win out to make the playoffs, so we have to stay focused. It's natural to be focused every single day because we know what the stakes are and we can come up short at anytime.”

Mike Miller, HSR: Allen open to adjustments in 2nd season

Leading into Saturday’s 34-32 win over Maryland, Allen laid it on the line. He didn’t talk merely about the need to win one game, but the requirement of winning two.

If the Hoosiers were to accomplish one of their primary goals of playing in a bowl game, they’d need to not only beat the Terrapins, but play well enough in remaining opportunities against Michigan and Purdue to clinch that all-important sixth win.

Allen, like most — if not all — college coaches, seldom strays from the old “one-game-at-a-time” approach. This year, however, he felt a need to do something different.

“I was kind of taking a completely different approach, and very upfront with our guys about it,” Allen said. “That will continue.”

Really, it was only the latest instance of Allen trying something new.

Prior to the season, Allen altered the team’s in-house schedule with these final few weeks in mind. Instead of lifting on Sundays throughout the fall, he’s given players time off the day after games and moved the team lifts to Mondays.

With input from his new strength and conditioning staff, Allen also altered the practice schedule. As the season winds down, he and his staff are tapering practices differently, too.

“Very, very conscientious of our players and their health and rest,” Allen said. “We changed our schedule for the very purpose of being at our best Weeks 9, 10, 11 and 12. We really felt like last year, for multiple reasons — it wasn’t just one thing — we kind of ran out of juice and did not have the same energy at the end, and were just tired.”

