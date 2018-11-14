Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET, and it will be televised live on FS1.

IU basketball aims to pull off a win over Marquette in Assembly Hall on Wednesday night to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Stu Jackson, TheHoosier.com: IU-Marquette Preview

Three things to watch:

1) Injuries, opportunity - Devonte Green and Zach McRoberts are gametime decisions, and it would be a huge blow to the Hoosiers should one or both be unavailable Wednesday night. IU head coach Archie Miller said Monday the injury situation puts pressure on everyone, so who steps up? Freshman forward Damezi Anderson could be afforded more minutes in the wing rotation should McRoberts be unavailable. Sophomore guard Al Durham Jr. could also get extensive time on the court.

2) How IU defends Howard - Based on Miller's comments, it's going to be a committee of perimeter players that guard Marquette guard Markus Howard. The junior point guard will likely be matched up with IU freshman guard Robert Phinisee, but Durham and Langford could jump in as well. It will be interesting to see how IU's approaches changes if McRoberts is unable to play Wednesday night.

3) Three-point defense - Indiana essentially learned the packline defense in a trial-by-fire manner last season with every player new to the scheme and starting from the same place from a learning standpoint. The inexperience led to some big 3-point shooting performances by opponents. Marquette can space the floor with multiple perimeter scoring threats, so it will give an early indication of how much progress Indiana has made in that area.

Zach Osterman, Indianapolis Star: Just how good are these young Hooisers? We'll find out real soon

Navigating the coming weeks will be more difficult because of injuries. Devonte Green (thigh) and Zach McRoberts (back) are expected to be game-time decisions Wednesday. Freshman Jerome Hunter still has an unspecified leg issue holding him out indefinitely. Al Durham has been in and out of the lineup, as has Race Thompson.

Miller mentioned freshmen Romeo Langford, Damezi Anderson and Robert Phinisee as young players Indiana will need to play older than their years Wednesday night, and perhaps beyond. The next few weeks will be a learning experience for IU’s greener players not just in the step up in competition, but also how to manage themselves during the days between games.

“I stress a lot to them their bodies and how playing a tough schedule, and the amount of opponents we see in these next couple weeks, affects their bodies,” said junior forward De’Ron Davis, preaching the virtues of cold tubs and recovery work.

As for what will be required on the floor? There’s no teaching that.

“Letting them figure it out is part of college,” Davis said. “They’ll figure out how tough these teams are, especially when we get to Big Ten play, how brutal some of these teams can be.”

Ben Steele, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette's Markus Howard excited to play at Indiana, where his dad played football

Marquette junior guard Markus Howard already had good reasons to circle Wednesday’s game at Indiana on the schedule.

It is the first of several high-profile, non-conference matchups for a MU team that wanted to challenge itself.

Howard’s father, Chuck, also grew up in Indianapolis and was a running back on the Hoosiers’ football team in the early 1980s. Markus often went to Indiana in the summer to visit relatives.

And now MU (2-0) will play its first game as a ranked team in almost five years after checking in at No. 24 in this week’s Associated Press poll.

Not that some national recognition will disrupt Howard’s focus.

“Just going on the road against a team like Indiana, we want to make sure we’re taking all the steps necessary to come out with a win and that starts with our preparation,” he said.

Howard’s dad, mom and oldest brother, Desmond, will make the trip from the family's home in Arizona to be at Assembly Hall for the game against Indiana (2-0).

“Definitely being able to play in a place that’s close to my heart, in front of family, is important to me,” Howard said.

