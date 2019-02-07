Mike Carter/USA Today Sports

The Hoosiers take on Iowa at Assembly Hall today in their twelfth Big Ten game of the season. Tipoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET and will be aired on ESPN. TheHoosier.com has gathered previews and predictions for the game below.

1. Packline discipline -- Four of Iowa's five starters are a threat to score from beyond the arc with the exception of Tyler Cook and his four attempts. Teams with that makeup have given Indiana problems this year and stressed its packline defense. 2. Rob Phinisee getting back on track -- He's a difference maker both offensively and defensively when he's in rhythm. Foul trouble prevented that from happening at Michigan State, but he'll have a chance to move past that playing in the comfort of Assembly Hall. 3. Turnovers -- It hasn't been a huge problem recently, but Iowa likes to throw multiple zone looks teams and that can cause a lot of confusion for teams that don't make a concerted effort to make the smart pass and take care of the basketball.

Iowa likes to play through the post and has two capable scorers inside in Tyler Cookand Luka Garza. Cook, a 6-foot-8 junior, tested the NBA draft waters in the offseason, but returned to school with the hope of improving his stock. That hasn’t happened as Cook’s conference only efficiency numbers have taken a dip this season. He’s shooting a respectable 51 percent on 2s in league play, but has a turnover percentage of 22.5 percent and is making just 65.4 percent of his free throws against Big Ten foes. Given that Iowa is seventh nationally in terms of percentage of offense generated from the foul line, that’s a number Cook needs to improve upon. Garza, a 6-foot-11 sophomore, is second on the team in scoring at 15.1 points per game. He’s fifth in the conference in 2-point field goal percentage (62.4). He’s capable of stepping out and hitting the occasional 3-pointer (7-for-26 in Big Ten play) and is an excellent free throw shooter at 84.9 percent overall.

3. Can the Hoosiers keep up? -- As poorly as Iowa has played defensively, at times, it has flourished as one of the nation’s most explosive offensive teams. For the season, Iowa is ranked 10th in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency. In conference play, the Hawkeyes rank third in 2-point shooting percentage (50.0), fourth in 3-point shooting percentage (37.7) and second in free throw percentage (75.6). They’ve been especially potent lately, and across their past five games, the Hawkeyes are shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from 3-point range. Iowa is also averaging 18.6 assists and 11.2 turnovers in that span. Indiana demonstrated a capacity for orchestrating a patient halfcourt offense and hitting open perimeter shots in Saturday’s win at Michigan State. Can the Hoosiers do it again?

Predictions and Probabilities