Hoosier Gameday: Indiana Vs. Iowa
Before Indiana kicksoff against Iowa today, make sure you get caught up on everything you need to know about the matchup from TheHoosier.com.
Below are some quick facts about today's game, followed by all our preview content for the contest.
Quick Facts
Site: Memorial Stadium (52,929)
Kickoff: Noon ET
Television: ESPN2
Radio: This broadcast can be heard live on the IU Radio Network.
Gameday Links
· Podcast - CrimsonCast Ep. 558 - Iowa Football Preview
· Podcast - Heard On The Hoosier: IndyStar Indiana Football Reporter Jordan Guskey
· Analysis - Scouting Iowa
· From The Other Side - Five Questions With HawkeyeReport.com's Tom Kakert
· Story - Teleconference Takeaways, Iowa Week
· Story - IU Hoping To Get Several Back From Injury
· Story - Peyton Hendershot Emerging In Second Season
· Story - Allen Eyes Three Positions As 2019 Class Nears Completion
· Story - Indiana Football Notebook: Recruiting Victories, But No Moral Ones
· Story - Tom Allen Oct. 10 Radio Show Highlights
· Story - From The Locker Room: Iowa Preview
----
