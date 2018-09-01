Hoosier Gameday: Indiana Vs. FIU
Before Indiana kicksoff against FIU tonight, make sure you get caught up on everything you need to know about the matchup from TheHoosier.com.
Below are some quick facts about today's game, followed by all our preview content for the contest.
Quick Facts
Site: Riccardo Silva Stadium (20,000)
Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET
Television: CBSSN
Radio: This broadcast can be heard live on the IU Radio Network.
Series Facts: This is the fourth meeting between IU and FIU. The Hoosiers lead the series 3-0.
Coaches: Indiana — Tom Allen (5‑8, second season); FIU — Butch Davis (8-5, second season)
Gameday Links
· Podcast - Former IU All-American DB Eric Allen
· Podcast - CrimsonCast Ep. 546 - Backfield In Crisis? Plus Season Predictions
· Story - Improved Peyton Ramsey Takes The Reins At Quarterback
· Story - Glass Details Key Facilities, Gameday Transformations
· Story - Five Takeaways From Week 1 Depth Chart
· Story - Florida International Week Begins With Changes
· Story - By The Numbers: FIU Preview
· Story - Tom Allen Aug. 29 Radio Show Highlights
· Story - From The Locker Room: IU Coaches Preview Season Opener
----
