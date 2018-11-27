IU basketball aims for an upset tonight when it travels to Durham to take on Duke in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Tipoff is slated for 9:30 p.m. ET and will be televised live on ESPN. TheHoosier.com has gathered previews and predictions for the game below.

Romeo Langford and the Hoosiers will try to upset the Blue Devils in Durham on Tuesday. Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today

Stu Jackson, TheHoosier.com: Indiana-Duke Will Showcase Some Of Nation's Most Talented Freshmen Indiana will face Duke in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge for the third time in four years. For IU freshman guard Romeo Langford, it's an opportunity to face off against his top-ranked peers from the class of 2018. "Obviously they are really good players, and elite players," Langford said. "It really is not like really me, freshmen against freshmen or upperclassmen. It's Indiana against Duke. It's really a team effort. We're going to go in practice the rest of this week and get prepared for them and hopefully try our best and do what we do to get the win on Tuesday." While Langford didn't want to overplay those matchups against his classmates, there's no question it's one of the biggest storylines of Tuesday night's contest (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Alex Bozich, Inside The Hall: What to Expect: Duke Is Indiana getting healthy? The answer to that question could go a long way in determining just how competitive tonight’s game at Cameron Indoor Stadium will be. Injuries have set the Hoosiers back substantially this month as Devonte Green, Zach McRoberts, De’Ron Davis, Race Thompson and Jerome Hunter have all missed varying amounts of time. It’s no excuse and Archie Miller hasn’t made it one, but it is reality for a team that had to limp through a pair of tougher-than-expected games last week because of limited depth. Now, it appears that a return from Green and McRoberts is imminent just as the schedule gets much tougher. Indiana enters tonight’s game as a double-digit underdog against one of the nation’s best teams, but it’s an opportunity for the Hoosiers to get another valuable experience on the road with the start of Big Ten play looming this weekend.

Zach Osterman, The Indianapolis Star: IU's challenging Duke trip a chance to measure up against the country's best Even in the short-term world of college basketball, where everyone swears that all that matters is what’s next, Juwan Morgan still allowed himself a little future gazing last week. In Bloomington over Thanksgiving but resting between games Tuesday and Friday, IU’s senior forward flipped the channel to Duke-Gonzaga, in the Maui Invitational championship game. A basketball player watching basketball is hardly unusual, but it also allowed Morgan some advance scouting. “It will be fun. It's us versus them,” Morgan said. “They’re a great team, but I feel we're a great team, so it should be a good game.” Morgan’s Hoosiers travel to North Carolina on Tuesday for their second primetime ACC/Big Ten Challenge showdown against the No. 3 Blue Devils in two seasons. And while last year’s meeting with Duke felt like a bright spot in an otherwise frustrating start to the season — a glimpse of what Indiana could become long-term under coach Archie Miller — the stakes this time feel markedly different.

Predictions and Probabilities