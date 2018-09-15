Hoosier Gameday: Indiana Vs. Ball State
Before Indiana kicksoff against Ball State today, make sure you get caught up on everything you need to know about the matchup from TheHoosier.com.
Below are some quick facts about today's game, followed by all our preview content for the contest.
Quick Facts
Site: Memorial Stadium (52,929)
Kickoff: Noon ET
Television: BTN
Radio: This broadcast can be heard live on the IU Radio Network.
Gameday Links
· Podcast - Heard On The Hoosier: Ryan O'Gara Of The Muncie Star Press
· Podcast - CrimsonCast Ep. 550 - Ball State Preview
· Analysis - Inside The Numbers: Ball State
· Story - Indiana Football: Pro Football Focus Offense Grades, Virginia
· Story - Indiana Football: Pro Football Focus Freshmen Grades, Virginia
· Story - Indiana Football: Pro Football Focus Defense Grades, Virginia
· Story - Indiana Football: Running Back The Right Fit For Stevie Scott
· Story - Reakwon Jones Rises To Challenge At Linebacker
· Story - Indiana Football Notebook: Offensive Line Returns To Standard
· Story - Tom Allen Sept. 12 Radio Show Highlights
· Story - From The Locker Room: IU Coaches Preview Ball State
----
