Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, and it will be televised live on ESPN.

IU basketball aims to pull off a road win at Arkansas on Sunday to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Stu Jackson, TheHoosier.com: IU-Arkansas Preview

Three Things To Watch

1) Handling defensive pressure - Arkansas likes to play aggressive on defense early under Mike Anderson, which means it's possible Indiana sees full-court pressure right off the bat. It will be a big test for freshman guard Robert Phinisee, who held his own against Marquette's Markus Howard but will have another significant test against the Razorbacks' defense Sunday afternoon.

2) Responding in a road environment - This is Indiana's first true road game of the season, and it comes against a team that has qualified for the NCAA tournament in each of the last two years and three of the last four overall. The rotation will be fairly young again with Zach McRoberts and Devonte Green not expected to play, so it will be interesting to see whether that inexperience plays a factor.

3) Free throws and three-point shooting - Indiana has been able to get by without performing well in either area, partly due to playing behind a raucous home crowd and defense creating offense. It will still need defense to offense to have success against Arkansas, but winning on the road will also require them to make the most of the chances they get at the line and beyond the arc.

Mike Miller, HSR: Four storylines for IU's game at Arkansas

3. Young Razorbacks - Arkansas made its second straight NCAA Tournament appearance last season, losing to Butler in the opening round. Unfortunately for the Razorbacks, there’s not much left from that group. Arkansas lost 10 lettermen, including three of its top four scorers from last season. Outside of All-SEC forward Daniel Gafford, senior frontcourt partner Adrio Bailey is the only other returning player with significant experience. Bailey started 16 of the 31 games he appeared in last season. Arkansas, which has only three returning scholarship players, is one of eight teams in the country with zero seniors on its roster. The Razorbacks have a total of 11 freshmen and sophomores on scholarship — the second-most in the nation.

4. Game-planning for Gafford - After a standout freshman season last winter, Gafford considered a jump to the NBA Draft. Instead, he decided to return to Fayetteville as one of the SEC’s top young players for the upcoming campaign. The 6-foot-11 big man posted 20 points and tied his career high with 12 rebounds in the season opener against Texas. To avoid foul trouble, IU’s Juwan Morgan could use some help in the post. On the flip side, Indiana’s natural ability to drive and potentially challenge Gafford down low could lead to some early fouls on Arkansas’ go-to guy. Such a development would certainly change the game in IU’s favor.

Bob Holt, NWA - Miller: Hog's style tough on Hoosiers

Indiana's basketball team is playing on the road against the University of Arkansas for the first time today, but Hoosiers Coach Archie Miller has brought a team into Walton Arena once before.

Miller, in his second season at Indiana, was Dayton's coach when the Razorbacks beat the Flyers 69-55 at home during the 2014-15 season.

"A true road game at Arkansas is going to be a really, really difficult environment," Miller said. "It's a difficult style to play against and prepare for. They make it hard on you."

Miller said it's particularly difficult to face the Razorbacks' defense in Walton Arena.

"You really have to be organized in your press attack, and then you have to be really organized what you do when you get it in and how you're going to play," he said. "They'll play a lot of different styles where they'll switch 1 through 5 on the ball, they'll switch 1 through 5 off the ball, their press will make it hard to get it in, and then once you cross half court, you have to be organized.

"It's not going to be one of those deals where you're going to be able as a coach to control the game, so to speak. They have to play."

Zach Osterman, Indianapolis Star: Perhaps overlooked in IU's recruiting class, Rob Phinisee quickly making PG spot his own

If Phinisee’s sterling returns were a revelation to IU fans, they were familiar to Peckinpaugh, who coached Phinisee for three years at McCutcheon.

“Four games into his freshman year, we’re playing Logansport, and we’re down probably 15, 18 points at halftime,” Peckinpaugh told IndyStar. “We started him the second half. He just kind of took the team on his shoulders and we won that game. We knew he was going to be special after that.”

Over four seasons at McCutcheon, Phinisee won a school-record 93 games. He led the Mavericks to a state title game appearance as a sophomore, scored more than 2,000 career points, was named Journal & Courier Big School Player of the Year three times and was an IndyStar Mr. Basketball finalist as a senior.

Yet he was also, thanks to freshman teammate Romeo Langford’s commitment, a somewhat less-heralded member of Miller’s 2018 class, his first full class at IU. Phinisee looked most likely to contribute from the bench and push junior Devonte Green for minutes at point guard.

----

