The Hoosiers try to move to 2-0 in conference play when they take on the Nittany Lions in State College on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and will be aired on the Big Ten Network. TheHoosier.com has gathered previews and predictions for the game below.

Three things to watch: 1. Limiting Lamar Stevens -- Stevens is one of the best scorers in the Big Ten and is currently averaging 22.4 points per game. He's likely going to get his points, but the Hoosiers need to do their best to make sure he's as inefficient as possible. The Nittany Lions offense tends to struggle when their leading scoring can't get going. 2. Bring energy -- It's going to be vital for the Hoosiers to bring energy to the game. The Bryce Jordan Center isn't a great draw for fans and tends to feature a relatively atmosphere. In part because of the crowd and in part because of the arena's shape. Indiana needs to ensure that the lack of noise and arena energy doesn't affect them. 3. Avoid foul trouble -- Juwan Morgan needs to stay out of foul trouble. Morgan will likely guard Stevens throughout the game and if he gets in foul trouble, the issues will be two-fold. First, it means that Stevens is getting to the line and causing problems at the rim. Second, it means the Hoosiers key cog will come off the floor and force their own offense to readjust.

The clear headliner on the Penn State roster is junior forward Lamar Stevens, who is averaging a team-high 22.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-8 forward has one of the 50 highest usage rates in the country and is shooting close to 50 percent on 2s and 80.9 percent from the free throw line. Stevens has been excellent in transition (1.46 PPP, per Synergy) and in post-up situations (1.13 PPP). His ability to draw fouls has to be a concern for Indiana, which has struggled with early foul trouble in both of its road games. Senior wing Josh Reaves one of the Big Ten’s best two way guards. Reaves has great size for a two-guard (6-foot-5) and he ranked in the top 15 nationally the last two seasons in steal percentage. He’s off to a slow start this season efficiency wise because of high turnover numbers (32 TO%). He’ll almost certainly draw the Romeo Langford assignment on defense and he’s got the ability to make things tough on IU’s star freshman.

Reaves will likely be tasked with guarding Langford for much of Tuesday’s game and he’ll have his hands full. Langford isn’t going to light the world on fire with his jump shot, but he excels at getting into the lane and making tough shots. “Langford is everything that you guys read about,” Chambers said. “He made big shots against Northwestern and basically won the game because Morgan was out for the last few minutes. [Langford] hits a stepback 3, he hits a little floater going right. He’s really long and talented.” The freshman guard finished with a team-high 20 points in the Hoosiers win over the Wildcats, but all eyes were on Morgan after the game. Chambers is preparing like Morgan is going to play, like any coach would, and he knows what Morgan’s capable of as he’s given the Nittany Lions trouble over the last three seasons. “Morgan’s been ripping it up for a number of years now,” Chambers said. “He’s really difficult to defend.”

Predictions and Probabilities