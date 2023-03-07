Hoosier Duo Racks Up Big Ten Postseason Awards
Indiana wrapped up the regular season portion of the year this past Sunday in Assembly Hall.
Next? The Big Ten Tournament. However, the conference had to shell out its awards before its member teams made the trek to Chicago for this weekend's games.
Trayce Jackson-Davis was selected to First Team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and the media, yet was not selected as a Co-Defensive Player of the Year despite leading the conference with 77 blocks.
Northwestern's Chase Audige and Rutgers' Caleb McConnell were selected for that award.
Jackson-Davis was selected to the All-Big Ten Defensive Team.
Hoosier guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was selected as the Freshman of the Year in the Big Ten while also being placed on the Second Team All-Big Ten by the media and Third Team All-Big Ten by the coaches.
Hood-Schifino beat out the likes of AJ Hoggard, Matthew Mayer, and Jett Howard by being selected to the second team.
He averaged 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists per game and shot 36.3 percent from three on the season.
After Xavier Johnson went down with a broken foot on Dec. 17, he averaged 15.2 points per game and shot 44.2 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three in 20 games.
Indiana senior forward Miller Kopp was also awarded the Sportsmanship Award.
