Indiana wrapped up the regular season portion of the year this past Sunday in Assembly Hall.

Next? The Big Ten Tournament. However, the conference had to shell out its awards before its member teams made the trek to Chicago for this weekend's games.

Trayce Jackson-Davis was selected to First Team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and the media, yet was not selected as a Co-Defensive Player of the Year despite leading the conference with 77 blocks.

Northwestern's Chase Audige and Rutgers' Caleb McConnell were selected for that award.

Jackson-Davis was selected to the All-Big Ten Defensive Team.