HOOSIER DAILY: Wracher on Mannelly list, preseason B1G poll
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
WRACHER ON PATRICK MANNELLY LIST
Indiana long snapper Sean Wracher was named to the preseason watchlist for the Patrick Mannelly Award, which is given to the country's best long snapper at the conclusion of the season.
Wracher is one of 25 players on the preseason watch list for the Mannelly Award. To win the award, the player must be a senior and start at least 75 percent of his team's game that season. Performance on snaps and overall play is, of course, judged too.
Last season, Wracher was named a semifinalist for the Mannelley Award and he is a three-time All-Big Ten selection by Phil Steele.
The 25-player preseason list is set to be cut to three finalists in late November before the presentation of the award in Lake Bluff, Ill. on Dec. 10.
PRESEASON B1G VOLLEYBALL POLL
Wisconsin, the reigning conference champion, was voted the preseason Big Ten Women's Volleyball favorite by the league's 14 head coaches.
The Badgers won four straight Big Ten Volleyball Championships last season, which included a 21-match win-streak last season. Other national powers, Nebraska and Minnesota are picked to finish second and third in the Big Ten preseason poll.
Indiana setter Camryn Haworth was named to the Preseason All-Big Ten team. Haworth helped Indiana to an eight-place finish in the Big Ten last season and a 16-16 overall record, including a 9-11 mark in the Big Ten. The eighth-place finish was the best mark for Indiana since the conference expanded to 14 programs.
Full Big Ten preseason poll:
1. Wisconsin
2. Nebraska
3. Minnesota
4. Penn State
5. Purdue
6. Ohio State
7. Illinois
8. Indiana
9. Maryland
T10. Michigan
T10. Northwestern
12. Michigan State
13. Iowa
14. Rutgers
NEBRASKA SUSPENDS DEFENSIVE STANDOUT
Nebraska coach Matt Ruhle said that defensive back Myles Farmer, the team's No. 2 leading tackler last season, is suspended indefinitely. Farmer is not currently listed on the Cornhusker's roster despite training camp starting on Monday.
Ruhle did not disclose the reason for Farmer's suspension. Though, Farmer was suspended by the previous Husker coaching staff after being arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He missed the Michigan game as a punishment.
The first-year Nebraska coach announced that Baylor transfers WR Josh Fleeks is not available after reporting to training camp "significantly" overweight. Meanwhile, defensive lineman Brodie Tagaloa is recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident two weeks ago that could keep him out for the season after undergoing knee surgery.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE HOOSIER'S MESSAGE BOARDS
-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE HOOSIER'S YOUTUBE