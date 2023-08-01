There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

Indiana long snapper Sean Wracher was named to the preseason watchlist for the Patrick Mannelly Award, which is given to the country's best long snapper at the conclusion of the season.

Wracher is one of 25 players on the preseason watch list for the Mannelly Award. To win the award, the player must be a senior and start at least 75 percent of his team's game that season. Performance on snaps and overall play is, of course, judged too.

Last season, Wracher was named a semifinalist for the Mannelley Award and he is a three-time All-Big Ten selection by Phil Steele.

The 25-player preseason list is set to be cut to three finalists in late November before the presentation of the award in Lake Bluff, Ill. on Dec. 10.

