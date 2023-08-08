There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

WOODSON SPEAKING AT CAMP, VISITING FLAND

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson is visiting five-star guard and priority target Boogie Fland at his Archbishop Stepinanc High School in September while also speaking at the New York Basketball COaches Clinic on Sept. 13. Fland is a top-10 ranked player in his class and took an official visit to Indiana in June, and has a final eight schools of Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, St. John's and UConn. Kentucky coach John Calipari and Alabama coach Nate Oates are also scheduled to speak at the event, so all three head coaches will have an opportunity to speak with Fland.

KOPP SIGNS WITH FOREIGN TEAM

Former Indiana Hoosier Miller Kopp has signed a professional contract with French basketball club Limoges CSP, which is part of Ligue Nationale de Basket Pro A -- one of the top leagues in France. In two seasons at Indiana, Kopp started all 70 games he appeared in and averaged 7.0 points and 2.5 rebounds a game with 1.1 assists. In his Hoosier career, he shot an impressive 40.8 percent from beyond the 3-point line and ended his college career as the Big Ten's all-time leader in games played (157). Kopp started his college career t Northwestern where he played from 2018-21. Kopp's organization has won 11 French League titles and six French Cups in addition to one EuroLeague title.

MGBAKO APPEARS ON A PROMINENT NBA MOCK DRAFT