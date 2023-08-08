HOOSIER DAILY: Woodson's speaking engagement, Kopp signs, NBA big board
WOODSON SPEAKING AT CAMP, VISITING FLAND
Indiana head coach Mike Woodson is visiting five-star guard and priority target Boogie Fland at his Archbishop Stepinanc High School in September while also speaking at the New York Basketball COaches Clinic on Sept. 13.
Fland is a top-10 ranked player in his class and took an official visit to Indiana in June, and has a final eight schools of Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, St. John's and UConn.
Kentucky coach John Calipari and Alabama coach Nate Oates are also scheduled to speak at the event, so all three head coaches will have an opportunity to speak with Fland.
KOPP SIGNS WITH FOREIGN TEAM
Former Indiana Hoosier Miller Kopp has signed a professional contract with French basketball club Limoges CSP, which is part of Ligue Nationale de Basket Pro A -- one of the top leagues in France.
In two seasons at Indiana, Kopp started all 70 games he appeared in and averaged 7.0 points and 2.5 rebounds a game with 1.1 assists. In his Hoosier career, he shot an impressive 40.8 percent from beyond the 3-point line and ended his college career as the Big Ten's all-time leader in games played (157). Kopp started his college career t Northwestern where he played from 2018-21.
Kopp's organization has won 11 French League titles and six French Cups in addition to one EuroLeague title.
MGBAKO APPEARS ON A PROMINENT NBA MOCK DRAFT
Mackenzie Mgbako was placed at No. 25 on the Athletic's Sam Vecenie's first mock draft for the 2024 class on Tuesday.
"Mgbako was a top-10 recruit in the 2023 recruiting class and has the exact kind of size teams look for from big wings in today’s NBA, at 6-foot-8 with long arms," Vecenie wrote of Mgabko. "Offensively, he’s capable of slashing in a straight line off closeouts and attacking in transition, but scouts are most excited about his jumper, which looks clean and projectable long term. With those skills mixed with a chiseled frame, it’s easy to see why scouts liked what they saw of Mgbako at Hoop Summit and McDonald’s All-American practices.
I’m a little worried that Mgbako’s athleticism profiles him more as a four right now than a wing. He needs to keep working his way into his most optimal shape to get the most out of his mobility. If he can do that, he’ll be a one-and-done first-rounder with lottery upside. Still, right now, there are some worries that his lack of quickness and lateral mobility will make it hard for him to switch on defense."
Mgbako was previously signed to play at Duke, but he reopened his recruitment in the spring and committed and signed with Indiana over Kansas. He's likely to start for Indiana this season at the small forward spot.
