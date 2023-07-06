There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

Indiana women's basketball has sold out reserved sets in the first 30 rows on both levels for the 2023-24 season. The women's basketball program is expected to have a higher season ticket base this upcoming season than in years past. The Hoosiers are coming off of a BIg Ten championship under coach Teri Moren and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Stars Sydney Parrish and Mackenzie Holmes return for Indiana next season where the Hoosiers will again compete with Iowa for the league's title.

WVU TRANSFERS COMMITS TO ALABAMA

West Virginia transfer Mohamed Wague announced his transfer to Alabama on Wednesday after previously taking a visit to Kansas State following his entry into the transfer portal amid Bob Huggins' resignation as WVU head coach. Wague played in 28 games last season for the Mountaineers and averaged just 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds a game in his first season in the Power 6.

QUINERLY VISITING MEMPHIS