HOOSIER DAILY: WBB ticket update, 'Bama adds another transfer
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
Indiana women's basketball has sold out reserved sets in the first 30 rows on both levels for the 2023-24 season.
The women's basketball program is expected to have a higher season ticket base this upcoming season than in years past. The Hoosiers are coming off of a BIg Ten championship under coach Teri Moren and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Stars Sydney Parrish and Mackenzie Holmes return for Indiana next season where the Hoosiers will again compete with Iowa for the league's title.
WVU TRANSFERS COMMITS TO ALABAMA
West Virginia transfer Mohamed Wague announced his transfer to Alabama on Wednesday after previously taking a visit to Kansas State following his entry into the transfer portal amid Bob Huggins' resignation as WVU head coach.
Wague played in 28 games last season for the Mountaineers and averaged just 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds a game in his first season in the Power 6.
QUINERLY VISITING MEMPHIS
Alabama guard transfer Jahvon Quinerly, a former five-star prospect, is taking a visit to Memphis, according to reports.
Quinerly was the SEC Sixth Man of the Year in 2022-23 before being moved into the starting lineup around the SEC Tournament where he won the league's Tournament MVP honors. Last season he averaged 8.7 points and 1.9 rebounds with 3.5 assists. But in the Tide's final nine games, he averaged 14.4 points and shot close to 38 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
Memphis has previously been linked to other guard transfers like Kerr Kriisa and Antonio Reeves, who elected to remain at Kentucky and not enter the transfer portal despite rumors that he would.
