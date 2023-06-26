HOOSIER DAILY: WBB hits on a recruit, Deion's surgery, WVU update
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL LANDS '25 PROSPECT MAYA MAKALUSKY
Maya Makalusky -- a 2025 prospect from Fishers, Ind., -- committed to Indiana on Sunday. Makalusky commits to Indiana over scholarship offers from DePaul, Maryland, Oregon, Florida, Alabama and Kentucky, among many others.
Last season at Hamilton Southeastern High School, Makalusky averaged 15.4 points and 3.8 rebounds a game. She also made more than 40 percent of her 3-point attempts on the season.
COACH PRIME'S FOOT SURGERY
Deion Sanders is recovering from a Friday surgery to repair blood clots in his left leg, according to social media posts from him and family members. Sanders said in another Instagram post that he expected to be released from the hospital on Sunday.
“I had a big blood clot in my thigh that they got out, and I had some below my knee that they got out,” Sanders said in the video. “Then I’ve got one in the right leg that they’re going to get soon.”
When coaching at Jackson State in 2021, Sanders missed time because of a procedure to remove blood clots. The surgery included amputating his left big tow and seoncd toe.
The weekend's procedure comes weeks after it was revealed that 'Coach Prime' would need another surgery on his left before coaching his first official game with the Buffalos, which is at TCU in Week 1.
WVU NAMES INTERIM HEAD COACH, KRIISA RETURNING
On Saturday, West Virginia named Josh Eilert interim head coach about a week after Bob Huggins' resignation following a DUI arrest in Pittsburgh.
Eilert has spent the last 16 seasons on staff at West Virginia after previously serving as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Kansas State, where he was a walk-on in college.
Then, on Sunday afternoon, the Mountaineers got good news when Arizona transfer point guard Kerr Kriisa announced his recommitment to WVU after a brief flirt with the transfer portal. Kriisa averaged 9.9 points and a Pac-12-best 5.1 assists last season for the Wildcats before transferring to WVU this offseason.
Joe Toussaint, who also entered the transfer portal, is set to visit Kansas State starting on Monday, according to Jon Rothstein. Then, on Wednesday, Toussaint is visiting Texas Tech. A return to West Virginia is possible, according to Adam Zagoria.
Tre Mitchell who visited Kentucky after entering the transfer portal could land with the Wildcats, but a return to WVU is also possible for the athletic big man.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE HOOSIER'S MESSAGE BOARDS
-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE HOOSIER'S YOUTUBE