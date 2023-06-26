There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL LANDS '25 PROSPECT MAYA MAKALUSKY

Maya Makalusky -- a 2025 prospect from Fishers, Ind., -- committed to Indiana on Sunday. Makalusky commits to Indiana over scholarship offers from DePaul, Maryland, Oregon, Florida, Alabama and Kentucky, among many others. Last season at Hamilton Southeastern High School, Makalusky averaged 15.4 points and 3.8 rebounds a game. She also made more than 40 percent of her 3-point attempts on the season.

COACH PRIME'S FOOT SURGERY

Deion Sanders is recovering from a Friday surgery to repair blood clots in his left leg, according to social media posts from him and family members. Sanders said in another Instagram post that he expected to be released from the hospital on Sunday. “I had a big blood clot in my thigh that they got out, and I had some below my knee that they got out,” Sanders said in the video. “Then I’ve got one in the right leg that they’re going to get soon.” When coaching at Jackson State in 2021, Sanders missed time because of a procedure to remove blood clots. The surgery included amputating his left big tow and seoncd toe. The weekend's procedure comes weeks after it was revealed that 'Coach Prime' would need another surgery on his left before coaching his first official game with the Buffalos, which is at TCU in Week 1.

