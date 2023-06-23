HOOSIER DAILY: Wade suspended, Hurley extended, Vitale getting 2 surgeries
WILL WADE SUSPENDED, GIVEN A SHOW CAUSE PENALTY BY NCAA
Former LSU coach and current McNeese State head coach Will Wade as given a 10 game suspension at the beginning of the 2023-24 season and a two-year show cause penalty for his role in recruiting violations during Wade's tenure at LSU.
Wade's show cause ends in June 2025, which means that McNeese State must demonstrate a reason that Wade shouldn't be held accountable to restrictions, including game suspension and recruiting violations.
The punishments given to Wade stem from the FBI investigation into college basketball recruiting that was heard Wade on a wiretap showing that Wade paid money to the fiancée of a player.
Both LSU's football and basketball programs are now on probation for recruiting violations.
HURLEY RECEIVES EXTENSION FOLLOWING NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
UConn head basketball coach Dan Hurley agreed to a six-year contract extension on Thursday worth close to $33 million guaranteed, per reporting.
Hurley, who led UConn to the 2022-23 national championship, is now locked into a contract with the Huskies through the 2028-29 season with a contract featuring several incentives for on-court and academic success.
Hired ahead of the 2018-19 season, Hurley has gone 104-55 at UConn and qualified for three consecutive NCAA Tournaments. In overall record is 255-160 as a head coach spanning tenures at Rhode Island (2012-18), Wagener (2010-12).
VITALE SET TO HAVE MORE PROCEDURES
Broadcast and former college basketball coach, Dick Vitale announced on Twitter on Thursday he is dealing with reoccurring issues on his vocal cords that will require Vitale to undergo two procedures this summer.
The first surgery is set to occur on July 11. As preparation, Vitale is on voice rest. Following the procedure, he'll also be restricted vocally.
“That part is so frustrating as I feel trapped not being able to express myself,” Vitale tweeted. “The positive news (is throat specialist Dr. Steven Zeitels) is optimistic to have me ready for my 45th yr on ESPN.”
In Feb. 2022, Vitale, 84, had surgery on his vocal cords, which led to him stopping his broadcasting duties with ESPN at the start of the year as part of his battle with Dysplasia on his vocal cords. Following the surgery, Vitale was on voice rest for four weeks.
In August 2022, Vitale announced he was cancer free after a nearly year-long battle with lymphoma.
Vitale has been broadcasting names with ESPN since 1979.
