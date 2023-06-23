WILL WADE SUSPENDED, GIVEN A SHOW CAUSE PENALTY BY NCAA

Former LSU coach and current McNeese State head coach Will Wade as given a 10 game suspension at the beginning of the 2023-24 season and a two-year show cause penalty for his role in recruiting violations during Wade's tenure at LSU. Wade's show cause ends in June 2025, which means that McNeese State must demonstrate a reason that Wade shouldn't be held accountable to restrictions, including game suspension and recruiting violations. The punishments given to Wade stem from the FBI investigation into college basketball recruiting that was heard Wade on a wiretap showing that Wade paid money to the fiancée of a player. Both LSU's football and basketball programs are now on probation for recruiting violations.

Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer

HURLEY RECEIVES EXTENSION FOLLOWING NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

UConn head basketball coach Dan Hurley agreed to a six-year contract extension on Thursday worth close to $33 million guaranteed, per reporting. Hurley, who led UConn to the 2022-23 national championship, is now locked into a contract with the Huskies through the 2028-29 season with a contract featuring several incentives for on-court and academic success. Hired ahead of the 2018-19 season, Hurley has gone 104-55 at UConn and qualified for three consecutive NCAA Tournaments. In overall record is 255-160 as a head coach spanning tenures at Rhode Island (2012-18), Wagener (2010-12).

VITALE SET TO HAVE MORE PROCEDURES