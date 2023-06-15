News More News
football

HOOSIER DAILY: Updated draft projections, VB schedule, IU revenue

Alec Busse • TheHoosier
Associate Publisher
@alec_busse
Alec Busse is the associate publisher of the Hoosier, the Indiana Rivals website. Alec is the lead reporter for Indiana football and men's basketball for the Hoosier and coordinates all content.

There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

ESPN UPDATES DRAFT PROJECTIONS 

In the latest NBA Mock Draft from ESPN, Jalen Hood-Schifino is projected to go No. 13 overall to the Toronto Raptors while Trayce-Jackson-Davis is salted at No. 34 overall to the Charlotte Hornets.

Hood-Schifino, who averaged about 13 ppg as a freshman last season, was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. The Raptors, who could trade on or before June 22's NBA Draft, are in need of a guard and Hood-Schifino fits that bill better than Kentucky's Cason Wallace. The Raptors could also target Kansas' Gradey Dick, Michigan's Kobe Bufkin, Arkansas' Nick Smith Jr or Michigan's Jett Howard with the No. 13 overall selection.

Last season the Hornets finished 14th in the Eastern Conference, but the Hornets do have star guard LaMelo Ball. The Hornets own five picks in the draft, including the No. 2 overall pick where they could select G-League Ignite prospect Scoot Henderson or Alabama's Brandon Miller.

HOOSIER VOLLEYBALL ANNOUNCES SCHEDULE

On Wednesday, Indiana volleyball announced their schedule for the 2023 season, along with the other 13 Big Ten programs also sharing their schedules for the upcoming season.

The Hoosiers open the season with the Indiana Invitational on Aug. 25 against New Hampshire and will also play Southern Indiana nad Radford in the event. The Hoosiers also play in three other events before starting Big Ten play. From Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Indiana plays in the Long Beach Invitational, from Sept. 8-Sept. 9 the Hoosiers play in the Stacheville Challenge. In the middle of September, Indiana travels to Miami for the 305 challenge.

Big Ten play starts with a match vs. Illinois on Sept. 20 and ends on Nov. 25 at Michigan. The Big Ten schedule includes 20 games.

"As always, the Big Ten slate will challenge us for 20 games and 10-straight weeks," coach Steve Aird said in a statement. "We're always excited to have exceptional teams come to our place. We hope the community and fans will help pack Wilkinson Hall with a home crowd that is a necessity in the nation's toughest conference."

The Hoosiers went 16-16 overall last season with a 9-11 record in the Big Ten.

INDIANA TOP 15 IN REVENUE 

Indiana Athletics finished in the top 15 of total revenue generations from 2022, bringing in more than $166 million dollars, according to USAToday.

Of the 52 Power 5 schools reported, Indiana ranked No. 13 nationally and No. 5 in the Big Ten behind Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State, who all reported more than $172 million dollars in revenue. Ohio State was at the top, reporting $251 million in revenues.

Other schools ahead of Indiana include Texas, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida, Oklahoma and Auburn.

The top-25 ranked by revenue in 2022:

No. 1 Ohio State $251 million

No. 2 Texas $239 million

No. 3 Alabama $214 million

No. 4 Michigan $210 million

No. 5 Georgia $203 million

No. 6 LSU $199 million

No. 7 Texas A&M $193 million

No. 8 Florida $190 million

No. 9 Penn State $181 million

No. 10 Oklahoma $177 million

No. 11 Auburn $174 million

No. 12 Michigan State $172 million

No. 13 Indiana $166 million

No. 14 Virginia $161.9 million

No. 15 Florida State $161.1 million

No. 16 Kentucky $159 million

No. 17 Clemson $158 million

No. 18 Tennessee $154 million

No. 19 Oregon $153 million

No. 20 Arkansas $152 million

No. 21 Iowa $151 million

No. 22 Wisconsin $150 million

No. 23 Louisville $146 million

No. 24 Illinois $145.7 million

No. 25 Washington $145.1 million

