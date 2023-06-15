There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

ESPN UPDATES DRAFT PROJECTIONS

In the latest NBA Mock Draft from ESPN, Jalen Hood-Schifino is projected to go No. 13 overall to the Toronto Raptors while Trayce-Jackson-Davis is salted at No. 34 overall to the Charlotte Hornets. Hood-Schifino, who averaged about 13 ppg as a freshman last season, was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. The Raptors, who could trade on or before June 22's NBA Draft, are in need of a guard and Hood-Schifino fits that bill better than Kentucky's Cason Wallace. The Raptors could also target Kansas' Gradey Dick, Michigan's Kobe Bufkin, Arkansas' Nick Smith Jr or Michigan's Jett Howard with the No. 13 overall selection. Last season the Hornets finished 14th in the Eastern Conference, but the Hornets do have star guard LaMelo Ball. The Hornets own five picks in the draft, including the No. 2 overall pick where they could select G-League Ignite prospect Scoot Henderson or Alabama's Brandon Miller.

HOOSIER VOLLEYBALL ANNOUNCES SCHEDULE

On Wednesday, Indiana volleyball announced their schedule for the 2023 season, along with the other 13 Big Ten programs also sharing their schedules for the upcoming season. The Hoosiers open the season with the Indiana Invitational on Aug. 25 against New Hampshire and will also play Southern Indiana nad Radford in the event. The Hoosiers also play in three other events before starting Big Ten play. From Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Indiana plays in the Long Beach Invitational, from Sept. 8-Sept. 9 the Hoosiers play in the Stacheville Challenge. In the middle of September, Indiana travels to Miami for the 305 challenge. Big Ten play starts with a match vs. Illinois on Sept. 20 and ends on Nov. 25 at Michigan. The Big Ten schedule includes 20 games. "As always, the Big Ten slate will challenge us for 20 games and 10-straight weeks," coach Steve Aird said in a statement. "We're always excited to have exceptional teams come to our place. We hope the community and fans will help pack Wilkinson Hall with a home crowd that is a necessity in the nation's toughest conference." The Hoosiers went 16-16 overall last season with a 9-11 record in the Big Ten.

INDIANA TOP 15 IN REVENUE