HOOSIER DAILY: Update on SDSU and Mountain West,
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
WHAT IS SDSU'S FUTURE?
Last week, San Diego State sent a letter to the Mountain West informing the conference of their intention to leave the league. But the letter was not meant to be a formal resignation from the conference, which is how the Mountain West and the other league members interpreted the language.
Now, San Diego finds itself in a difficult situation for the 2024-25 seasons --- potentially without a conference. The Aztecs hope to receive an invite to either the Pac-12 or the Big 12, though the Big 12 seems much less likely. However, the Pac-12 has repeatedly said that it does not want to send new membership invites to schools until the league finalizes its new media rights contract, something they have been working on for close to a year.
The Mountain West is acting like San Diego State is leaving the conference after the coming year, and the MWC's bylaws state that a school resigns from the board of directors immediately upon resignation. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, SDSU's president Adela de la Torre has been removed from the conference's board.
The Aztecs initially hoped to negotiate with the Mountain West on the resignation date and fee, but the conference is not going to approve exceptions. Now it seems that SDSU could be stuck in the middle of nowhere.
ZAK HERBSTREIT, SON OF KIRK HERBSTREIT, HOSPITALIZED
Ohio State Buckeye's tight end Zak Herbstreit, who is a walk-on for Ryan Day's program, was hospitalized on Tuesday, ABC6 in Columbus first reported.
Herbstreit is in stable condition at Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center, though the cause of the hospital visit was unclear
Herbstreit is the son of ESPN's college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who played quarterback for the Buckeyes from 1989-1992.
NCAA TO STOP TESTING FOR MARIJUANA?
An NCAA committee is asking for the removal of marijuana testing, saying that the testing should be limited to PEDs.
The Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports announced their request on Friday and suggested that the NCAA no longer test for weed at NCAA Championships, something it has done since 1986.
In December, the committee said that marijuana and its byproducts are not considered to be performance-enhancing, though not without risk. The committee is asking policies focus on threats of the drug instead of penalties for the use of the drug.
