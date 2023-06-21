Last week, San Diego State sent a letter to the Mountain West informing the conference of their intention to leave the league. But the letter was not meant to be a formal resignation from the conference, which is how the Mountain West and the other league members interpreted the language.

Now, San Diego finds itself in a difficult situation for the 2024-25 seasons --- potentially without a conference. The Aztecs hope to receive an invite to either the Pac-12 or the Big 12, though the Big 12 seems much less likely. However, the Pac-12 has repeatedly said that it does not want to send new membership invites to schools until the league finalizes its new media rights contract, something they have been working on for close to a year.

The Mountain West is acting like San Diego State is leaving the conference after the coming year, and the MWC's bylaws state that a school resigns from the board of directors immediately upon resignation. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, SDSU's president Adela de la Torre has been removed from the conference's board.

The Aztecs initially hoped to negotiate with the Mountain West on the resignation date and fee, but the conference is not going to approve exceptions. Now it seems that SDSU could be stuck in the middle of nowhere.