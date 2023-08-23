There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

Indiana quarterback Dexter Williams and receiver Cam Camper were named to the Comeback Player of the Year watch list on Tuesday.

Williams is not likely to be available until about the middle of the season after suffering a very serious knee injury in the season-ending loss to Purdue in the Old Oaken Bucket game.

Camper, who was Indiana's leading wide receiver last season, suffered a torn ACL in the middle of the season, which ended his season. Camper is hoping to be available for the beginning of the season and has participated in training camp. However, he's been wearing a royal blue no-contact jersey in the practices the Hoosier has been able to view.

Williams' path to the field in 2023 -- when cleared by Indiana's medical staff -- is complicated. He's been participating in training camp practices but has a large brace on his injured knee. For Williams to make a notable impact, he'll have to overtake either/both of Tayven Jackson or Brendan Sorsby, who have competed for the starting quarterback position this season.

Camper will return to a receiver room that Indiana has more confidence in this season with the return of Andison Coby and Clemson transfers EJ Williams on the outside.