HOOSIER DAILY: Two Hoosiers named to Comeback Player list, Cerame signs pro
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
CAMPER, WILLIAMS ON COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR LIST
Indiana quarterback Dexter Williams and receiver Cam Camper were named to the Comeback Player of the Year watch list on Tuesday.
Williams is not likely to be available until about the middle of the season after suffering a very serious knee injury in the season-ending loss to Purdue in the Old Oaken Bucket game.
Camper, who was Indiana's leading wide receiver last season, suffered a torn ACL in the middle of the season, which ended his season. Camper is hoping to be available for the beginning of the season and has participated in training camp. However, he's been wearing a royal blue no-contact jersey in the practices the Hoosier has been able to view.
Williams' path to the field in 2023 -- when cleared by Indiana's medical staff -- is complicated. He's been participating in training camp practices but has a large brace on his injured knee. For Williams to make a notable impact, he'll have to overtake either/both of Tayven Jackson or Brendan Sorsby, who have competed for the starting quarterback position this season.
Camper will return to a receiver room that Indiana has more confidence in this season with the return of Andison Coby and Clemson transfers EJ Williams on the outside.
PAULA CERAME SIGNS WITH PRO VOLLEYBALL FEDERATION
Former Indiana libero Paula Cerame will play in the inaugural season of the Pro Volleyball Federations starting in Feb. 2024. The league is the newest professional sports league in the United States.
In her Hoosier career, Cerame finished just six digs shy of 1,000 before being drafted by the Orlando Valkries on Monday.
Cerame transferred to Indiana after starting her career at Florida. In two seasons with Indiana, she had 353 dicks in conference play in 2022, which was a program record. Last year, she had a total of 502 digs -- third in IU history.
A native of Puerto Rico, Cerame plays for the Puerto Rican national team.
ADMINISTRATOR MOVES IN BIG TEN
This week has featured movement at the administration level in the Big Ten, including at two of the new schools coming to the conference in 2024.
USC formally introduced former Washington athletic director Jennifer Cohen as athletic director. Cohen has spent the previous seven years at Washington and hired current Huskie head football coach Kalen DeBoer -- who once served as Indiana's offensive coordinator.
Cohen replaces Mike Bohn who shockingly resigned effective immediately from USC earlier this summer. It was later revealed that Bohn was accused of inappropriate behavior and the Trojans athletic department was described as "toxic" by some under Bohn's tenure.
On Tuesday, news broke that Nebraska President Ted Carter is leaving his post with the Cornhuskers for the same role at Ohio State, he is now the 17th president in Ohio State history.
Carter was the president of the Univerity of Nebraska system for the past three years and begins his tenure at Ohio State at the start of the new year. Before working at Nebraska, Carter was the superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy.
These moves come amid Iowa and Ohio State athletic directors Gary Barta and Gene Smith both announcing their retirement this summer.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE HOOSIER'S MESSAGE BOARDS
-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE HOOSIER'S YOUTUBE