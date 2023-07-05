There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

JOE TOUSSAINT COMMITS TO TEXAS TECH

Former Iowa and West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint announced his transfer to Texas Tech on Tuesday. He commits to Texas Tech over Kansas State, who was the perceived favorite following a visit to the Wildcats. Toussaint entered the transfer portal days after Bob Huggins's resignation as the Mountaineer's head coach amid a DUI arrest this offseason. Last season at WVU, Toussaint averaged 9.4 points and 2.8 rebounds with 2.6 assists per game as a reserve. In three seasons at Iowa from 2019-22, Toussaint averaged 4.8 points a game and 1.6 rebounds with 2.8 assists.

FOUR-STAR WR CAMERON COLEMAN COMMITS TO TEXAS A&M

Top-30 national recruit Cameron Coleman announced his commitment to Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher on July 4. Coleman commits to Texas A&M over Clemson, Auburn and LSU, three schools he took official visits to in June. A Phenix City, Ala., native, Coleman took unofficial visits to Florida State and Auburn. Texas A&M now has 16 commits in their 2024 recruiting class, including three prospects ranked among the top 100 nationally. The Aggies have the No. 8 ranked recruiting class in the country

