HOOSIER DAILY: Toussaint commits, A&M lands five-star WR, Mustaf to OTE
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
JOE TOUSSAINT COMMITS TO TEXAS TECH
Former Iowa and West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint announced his transfer to Texas Tech on Tuesday. He commits to Texas Tech over Kansas State, who was the perceived favorite following a visit to the Wildcats.
Toussaint entered the transfer portal days after Bob Huggins's resignation as the Mountaineer's head coach amid a DUI arrest this offseason.
Last season at WVU, Toussaint averaged 9.4 points and 2.8 rebounds with 2.6 assists per game as a reserve. In three seasons at Iowa from 2019-22, Toussaint averaged 4.8 points a game and 1.6 rebounds with 2.8 assists.
FOUR-STAR WR CAMERON COLEMAN COMMITS TO TEXAS A&M
Top-30 national recruit Cameron Coleman announced his commitment to Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher on July 4.
Coleman commits to Texas A&M over Clemson, Auburn and LSU, three schools he took official visits to in June. A Phenix City, Ala., native, Coleman took unofficial visits to Florida State and Auburn.
Texas A&M now has 16 commits in their 2024 recruiting class, including three prospects ranked among the top 100 nationally. The Aggies have the No. 8 ranked recruiting class in the country
MUSTAF TO OTE FOR SENIOR YEAR
Indiana class of 2024 recruiting target and top 50 ranked national prospect Jaden Mustaf announced that he is playing for Overtime Elite for his final year of high school basketball.
Previously expected to play for Carmel Christian in North Carolina, Mustaf's father told ESPN that the move is made in hopes of improving his development before college.
"It gives him the best resources and platform to develop into a playmaker who is ready to high-level college basketball on Day 1."
Mustaf took an official visit to Indiana in June and is receiving significant interest from NC State, Maryland, Florida State, Arkansas, Miami and Virginia Tech.
