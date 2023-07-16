There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

TOURNAMENT EXPANSION NOT 'IMMINENT'

The NCAA Tournament is not expanding, the NCAA Divison I Men's Basketball Committee said on Thursday. In a statement, the committee said that tournament expansion was not 'imminent.' The NCAA Division I Transformation Committee suggested in January that sports with more than 200 competitors include a postseason with 25 percent of the teams that compete. There are more than 350 schools competing in men's college basketball. “The committee must be good stewards for the Division I Men’s Basketball Championship,” Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball, said in a release. “They are committed to doing their due diligence looking at a few different models to make an informed decision that’s in the best interests of the championship, and that may very well include deciding against expansion.” The NCAA Tournament last expanded in 2011 when the field went from 65 teams to 68 teams, introducing the first four games in Dayton. The field also expanded from 64 to 65 in 2011, the first time expansion occurred since 1985 when the model grew to 64 programs.

TJD CONTINUES SUMMER LEAGUE

Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Warriors Summer League team lost to the Toronto Raptors 108-101 on Saturday. The former Indiana All-American scored 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting in the loss for the Warriors. Jackson-Davis also contributed 10 rebounds and two assists for the Warriors. Jackson-Davis didn't make his Summer League debut until this week because of a lingering hamstring injury. But his delay to get on the court and the injury did not prevent the Warriors from signing Jackson-Davis to an NBA contract this season.

