There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alce Busse highlights some of the days most pressing topics.

Every April at some point in the NFL Draft some media network or person with a large following makes the point that among players selected in the NFL Draft, more three-star players heard than called than any other star ranking.

If you follow recruiting closely -- and if you subscribe to the Hoosier, I'm sure it's safe to say you do -- then I'm sure you understand that, of course, more three-star players are going to be drafted than four and five-star players. That's, obviously, because recruiting services, like Rivals, rank several hundred of three-star prospects every year and less than 40 five stars and a couple hundred four stars, at most.

But data suggests that there is a greater than 50 percent chance of a five-star recruit being drafted at any point in the NFL and less than a 10 percent chance that a three-star prospect is selected.

In Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft, of the 31 players selected 20 of them were either four or five-star ranked players. And among the top 10 players selected on Thursday, five of the players called were five-star prospects. Only the Raiders' pick of Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech) and the Seahawks' pick of Devon Witherspoon (Illinois) were not blue-chip recruits.

The argument that recruiting ranks aren't an accurate projection for an individual player can be fair. However, when clumped together over time, history suggests that five-star prospects are most likely to make it to the NFL and that the fewer stars a player has next to his name the less likely it is they will be selected.



It's a harsh reality that players like Witherspoon -- who was unranked by Rivals, 247 and ESPN in the 2019 class -- are an anomaly. Everybody likes Cinderella stories and inspiration stories that anybody can achieve their dreams. And that's right they can. It's just statistically harder for lower-ranked players to be drafted than five stars.

So don't let some talking head or a social media post about the amount of three-stars drafted this weekend trick you into thinking a three-star prospect is more likely to be drafted.