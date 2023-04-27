Redshirt-sophomore Lara Schneider earned her second All-Big Ten honor after completing the season with a 12-4 record as the top singles player for the Hoosiers. Schneider also continued to Indiana's premier doubles team along with Saby Nihalani, the two finished with a 10-7 overall record.

Four Big Ten programs are ranking the top-36 nationally this season with Illinois ranking the highest at No. 3 in the GolfStat Poll from April 23. The Illini are looking to win their eight consecutive Big Ten title this week.

All 14 of the conference's schools are competing in the league tournament with Drew Salyers and Mitch Davis being the top two competitors for the Hoosiers.

The SEC is looking for new ways to prevent field and court storming after games. For years the conference has administered fines to schools whose fans rush the field after a big win, but to little levels of success.

“I don’t think just passing a rule can stop it. People have to stop it,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said via the Athletic. “There are ways. I have been asked: Has the fine system changed behavior? Yes. So in that aspect, can you stop it? Sure. You could send teams into stands to celebrate with fans. We see that in basketball pretty frequently. You can educate your fans to stay off the floor, ‘we’re going to come to you and let’s celebrate together that way, not on the field or on the floor.’ There are positive ways to engage in postgame celebrations that don’t involve rushing the field and tearing down goalposts.”

Sankey and SEC administrators want to prevent field storming in hopes of providing safer environments for players, coaches and fans. Famously, Tennessee fans stormed the field and tore down the goalpost inside Neyland Stadium before carrying them out of the stadium and tossing them in a river after upsetting Alabama in 2022.

It's possible, Sankey said, that the conference could have new "ideas" in May related to penalties for field storming that can range from increasing fines to game forfeits for home teams and the loss of future home games.

"There’s a celebratory moment, but there’s a safety moment. It’s real," Sankey said. "We’ve avoided really serious injuries, but there have been injuries and there have been stories (about) other really, really serious injuries."