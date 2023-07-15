HOOSIER DAILY: Tennessee's punishment, Miami lands 5 star, Sankey extended
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
TENNESSEE'S NCAA PUNISHMENTS
The NCAA provided Tennessee football with their notice of allegations on Friday, and the Volunteers were given an $8 million dollar fine and put on probation for five years in addition to recruiting punishments.
Tennessee committed "hundreds of violations" under head coach Jeremy Pruitt, who received a six-year show-cause order as part of the punishment levied by the NCAA onto Tennessee.
Among the violations, Tennessee's staff illegally provided payments to recruits in their families. The estimated total payments is about $60,000.
“The committee was particularly troubled by the culture in the football program. The compliance environment within this program for several years was demonstrably contrary to everything this voluntary association expects from member schools,” NCAA Committee on Infractions chief hearing officer Kay Norton said.
As part of the recruiting punishments, the Volunteers are facing a reduction in 28 total scholarships and a limit on unofficial visits and is being forced to cut 36 official visits over five years. Tennessee is also facing evaluation limitations and communication limits with recruits as part of the punishment. However, Tennessee already self-imposed an 18-scholarship reduction penalty before the NCAA's ruling. The Vol's are also being required to vacate all wins that 16 players participated in.
Notably, Tennessee did not receive a postseason ban from the NCAA for their violations.
“Tennessee’s cooperation throughout the investigation and processing of this case was exemplary by any measure,” the panel said in a release. “Although this case involved egregious conduct, (Tennessee’s) response to that conduct is the model all institutions should strive to follow.”
MIAMI LANDS FIVE STAR WR
JoJo Trader, a five-star ranked No. 13 nationally by Rivals -- announced his commitment to Miami (Fla.) on Friday.
The five-star prospect commits to Miami over overs from in-state rivals Florida and Florida State. Georgia, Ohio State and others were also in pursuit of the Chaminade Madonna High School prospect.
Trader is the first five-star prospect to commit to second-year coach Mario Cristobal in the 2024 class. His commitment boosts Miami to the No. 16 overall class ranking the country. The Hurricanes now have two top-100 players pledged in their 2024 class.
SANKEY EXTENDED
SEC commissioner and Greg Sankey is staying at his post until at least 2028, the conference announced on Thursday.
“Greg Sankey continues to lead the SEC effectively through these challenging times for college athletics,” University of Georgia president Jere W. Morehead, who recently completed a two-year term as president of the SEC, said in a statement. “Under his visionary stewardship and commitment to collaboration among our members, the SEC has emerged as the nation’s most stable and successful athletic conference. Today’s announcement reflects our enthusiastic endorsement of Greg’s ongoing leadership of our conference to even greater heights.”
In his ninth year as commissioner, Sanky, 58, helped oversea the monumental additions of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC starting in 2024. Sankey also helped negotiate the league's massive 10-year contract with ESPN which is paying the league about $300 million to broadcast the conference's games.
Nationally, Sankey helped orchestrate the creation of the 12 team College Football Playoff model, which is set to being in the 2024-25 season.
