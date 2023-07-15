There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

The NCAA provided Tennessee football with their notice of allegations on Friday, and the Volunteers were given an $8 million dollar fine and put on probation for five years in addition to recruiting punishments.

Tennessee committed "hundreds of violations" under head coach Jeremy Pruitt, who received a six-year show-cause order as part of the punishment levied by the NCAA onto Tennessee.

Among the violations, Tennessee's staff illegally provided payments to recruits in their families. The estimated total payments is about $60,000.

“The committee was particularly troubled by the culture in the football program. The compliance environment within this program for several years was demonstrably contrary to everything this voluntary association expects from member schools,” NCAA Committee on Infractions chief hearing officer Kay Norton said.

As part of the recruiting punishments, the Volunteers are facing a reduction in 28 total scholarships and a limit on unofficial visits and is being forced to cut 36 official visits over five years. Tennessee is also facing evaluation limitations and communication limits with recruits as part of the punishment. However, Tennessee already self-imposed an 18-scholarship reduction penalty before the NCAA's ruling. The Vol's are also being required to vacate all wins that 16 players participated in.

Notably, Tennessee did not receive a postseason ban from the NCAA for their violations.

“Tennessee’s cooperation throughout the investigation and processing of this case was exemplary by any measure,” the panel said in a release. “Although this case involved egregious conduct, (Tennessee’s) response to that conduct is the model all institutions should strive to follow.”