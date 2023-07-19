There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

STILL NO PAC-12 TV DEAL

The Pac-12 is not expected to announce a finalization to their long-tenured media rights negotiations this week despite the conference hosting football media days on Friday, according to the Atletic and several other outlets. “We’ve seen folks come to the table that were not at the table six months ago,” a source told said to the Athletic on Tuesday. “The patience that the presidents and chancellors are showing is paying off, because waiting is going to result in better deals than the league would have gotten three, six, nine months ago. The Pac-12's current contract with ESPN, FOX and Pac-12 Network expires in 2024. The conference has been negotiating with several partners for nearly a year now, and the prolonged negotiations have led to increased speculation about Colorado and Arizona potentially leaving the Pac-12 for another conference, most likely the Big 12. Arizona State and Utah have both also been rumored targets for the Big 12.

BAYLOR, MICHIGAN STATE AGREE TO NONCONFERENCE GAME

Baylor and Michigan State -- two teams likely to be ranked in the preseason top 25 -- agreed to a nonconference game in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 16, according to Jon Rothstein. Michigan State is likely to be ranked in the preseason top 25 after returning a majority of a roster that went to the Sweet 16 before losing to Kansas State in a thrilling game at Madison Square Garden. The Spartans, though, were a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament after finishing just 11-8 in conference play last season. Baylor finished last season 23-11 and 11-7 in the Big 12, the country's most difficult conference in 2022-23. But the Bears lose notable contributors Keyonte George, LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler. The Spartans have four high-major games on their nonconference schedule next season. Tom Izzo's team is playing potential preseason No. 1 Duke in the Champions Classic, Baylor and Arizona, who could also be ranked in the preseason poll. Butler and Michigan State are slated to play in the Gavitt Games.

KENTUCKY'S ONEYESNO GETTING FOOT SURGERY