HOOSIER DAILY:Staff changes for IUVB and IUSB, preseason Big 12 poll
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
STAFF CHANGES FOR VOLLEYBALL
Indiana volleyball coach Steve Aird announced that Kevin Hodge is joining his coaching staff, while also promoting the other three members of his coaching staff.
Aird promoted Rachel Morris to associate head coach. She'll continue her role position as recruiting director. Brett Agne was promoted to a full-time assistant coach and technical coordinator. The director of operations is now Hallie Enderle.
"I'm excited to finalize our staff and get to work on the 2023 season. I am grateful for IU Athletics and their continued support of the volleyball program," Aird said in a statement. "Our staff has a great mix of experience and energy. We will work hard to give this group every opportunity to succeed as we continue to grow and develop. We feel good about the trajectory of the program and the quality of the people within it. I'm thrilled to add Kevin to the mix and very proud of all the hard work the staff has put in this spring and summer. They are bright, hardworking, loyal people that truly love what we are building in Bloomington."
The increase in the coaching staff size is connected to the NCAA now allowing programs to have three paid assistant coaches. Previously, the NCAA allowed a volunteer position, but that has since been eliminated.
IU SOFTBALL ADDS ASSISTANT COACH
Kendrea Kirkhoff is joining the Indiana softball coaching staff head coach Shonda Standon announced this week.
Kirkhoff previously served as an assistant coach at North Carolina Greensboro for two seasons before coming to Indiana.
"I am thrilled to announce Kendra's hiring and to welcome her, her husband David, and daughter Kayden home to Indiana," Stanton said. "As a prolific hitting pitcher, Kendra is a versatile addition who can help oversee our offense and work in the bullpen alongside associate head coach Chanda Bell said in a statement. Her Indiana ties are a plus in terms of recruitment, given our strong intention to continually and actively recruit in-state. Kendra has been a winner at every stage of her career, from playing to coaching, and her knowledge and work ethic will greatly benefit our student-athletes."
Kirkhoff helped Greensboro to the 2022 Southern Conference Regular Season Conference championship and a year later UNCG won both the regular season and tournament title in the Southern Conference.
PRESEASON BIG 12 POLL
For the first time since 2011, Texas is picked to win the Big 12 in the league's preseason poll. The Longhorns received 41 of 67 first-place votes from the league's media poll, which was released on Thursday.
The Longhorns return starting quarterback -- and former No. 1 overall recruit -- Quinn Ewers and 14 additional starters, including star wide receiver Xavier Worthy, tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders and offensive tackle Kelvin Banks. Defensively, linebacker Jaylan Ford returns and was named the preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
Full Big 12 preseason media poll with first-place votes in parenthesis:
1. Texas (41), 886
2. Kansas State (14), 858
3. Oklahoma (4), 758
4. Texas Tech (4), 729
5. TCU (3), 727
6. Baylor, 572
7. Oklahoma State (1), 470
8. UCF, 463
9. Kansas, 461
10. Iowa State, 334
11. BYU, 318
12. Houston, 215
13. Cincinnati, 202
14. West Virginia, 129
On Wednesday, the Big 12 announced the conferences' preseason awards and All-Big 12 teams. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels was named the preseason Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, Ford was named the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year in the Big 12 and K-State's transfer running back Treshaun Ward, who previously played at Florida State, was named the Big 12's preseason Newcomer of the Year.
The 2024 season is the last season that Texas and Oklahoma compete in the league before moving to the SEC.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE HOOSIER'S MESSAGE BOARDS
-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE HOOSIER'S YOUTUBE