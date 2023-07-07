There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

Indiana volleyball coach Steve Aird announced that Kevin Hodge is joining his coaching staff, while also promoting the other three members of his coaching staff.

Aird promoted Rachel Morris to associate head coach. She'll continue her role position as recruiting director. Brett Agne was promoted to a full-time assistant coach and technical coordinator. The director of operations is now Hallie Enderle.

"I'm excited to finalize our staff and get to work on the 2023 season. I am grateful for IU Athletics and their continued support of the volleyball program," Aird said in a statement. "Our staff has a great mix of experience and energy. We will work hard to give this group every opportunity to succeed as we continue to grow and develop. We feel good about the trajectory of the program and the quality of the people within it. I'm thrilled to add Kevin to the mix and very proud of all the hard work the staff has put in this spring and summer. They are bright, hardworking, loyal people that truly love what we are building in Bloomington."

The increase in the coaching staff size is connected to the NCAA now allowing programs to have three paid assistant coaches. Previously, the NCAA allowed a volunteer position, but that has since been eliminated.