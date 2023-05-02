There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alce Busse highlights some of the days most pressing topics.

Over the weekend Indiana softball swept Michigan to improve their conference record to 15-5, which has the Hoosiers in second place by three games behind Northwestern (18-2).

The sweep of Michigan extends the Hoosiers' streak to five consecutive undefeated weekends against Big Ten foes.

The Hoosiers took the final game of the series 6-5 with Cora Bassett hitting a leadoff home run. Star freshman, Taryn Kern earned Big Ten honors again after hitting .455 on the weekend with a slugging percentage of 1.091 and an OPS of 1.629.

Kern had five hits, including a double and two homers with five RBI and five runs scored against the Wolverines.

Indiana's next series is vs. Michigan State, starting on Friday.