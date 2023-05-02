HOOSIER DAILY: Softball sweeps, Water polo ends season, Burgess commits
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alce Busse highlights some of the days most pressing topics.
SOFTBALL SWEEPS MICHIGAN
Over the weekend Indiana softball swept Michigan to improve their conference record to 15-5, which has the Hoosiers in second place by three games behind Northwestern (18-2).
The sweep of Michigan extends the Hoosiers' streak to five consecutive undefeated weekends against Big Ten foes.
The Hoosiers took the final game of the series 6-5 with Cora Bassett hitting a leadoff home run. Star freshman, Taryn Kern earned Big Ten honors again after hitting .455 on the weekend with a slugging percentage of 1.091 and an OPS of 1.629.
Kern had five hits, including a double and two homers with five RBI and five runs scored against the Wolverines.
Indiana's next series is vs. Michigan State, starting on Friday.
WATER POLO SEASON SINKS
The Indiana water polo season came to an end after the Hoosiers lost to Arizona State in the fifth-place game of the MPSF Championships 13-10.
After forcing overtime, the Sun Devils scored two goals, taking an 11-9 lead. But Indiana failed to respond in the first overtime. However, they scored in the second to make it a one-goal contest, but Arizona State scored twice more to clinch the win.
With the loss, Indiana ends the 2023 season with a 17-14 overall record. Senior Mary Askew ends her career with 15 saves, giving her a total of 915 in her career. Askew now ranks third in school history ins saves.
BURGESS COMMITS TO PURDUE
Raleigh Burgess a top 100 recruit in the Class of 2024 announced his commitment to Purdue on Monday. Burgess is a 6-foot-10 post player from Cincinnati who plays for Indiana Elite 2024 on the Adidas 3SSB circuit.
Burgess commits to Purdue over scholarship offers from Big Ten rivals Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin. Hometown school Cincinnati also offered him a scholarship along with a couple of ACC schools.