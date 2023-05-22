HOOSIER DAILY: Softball season ends, baseball starts postseason, TV drama
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
SOFTBALL'S SEASON COMES TO AN END
After a 7-3 loss to Tennessee on Sunday night, Indiana's season comes to and end against the No. 4 ranked Volunteers in the the NCAA Regional Final.
Tennessee started the game with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning before Indiana couldn't convert on bases-loaded opportunities in both the second and third innings.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Tennessee scored five runs on five hits to take a 7-0 lead. Indiana rallied to scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but it wasn't enough as Tennessee advances out of the regional state.
Indiana ends the season with a 44-18 record and a second-place finish in the Big Ten behind Northwestern.
BASEBALL SECURES NO. 2 SEED IN B1G TOURNEY
Indiana's 6-5 win over Michigan State on Saturday locks the Hoosiers into the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament with Maryland winning the conference's regular season title and earning the No. 1 seed.
Indiana ends the regular season with 40 wins, the best since 2013 when the Hooisers also won 40 games in the regular season, this is the ninth time in program history that Indiana has won 40 games in a season.
The Hoosiers are set to play against No. 7-seeded Illinois on Tuesday at Charles Schwad Field in Omaha, Neb. The Illini (25-25, 12-12) enter the league's tournament after winning their final regular season series against UT Martin, taking two of three games.
B1G STILL FINALIZING TV CONTRACTS, FACING HURDLES
Despite the Big Ten being just a few months away from starting a new media rights deal with FOX, CBS and NBC, the conference is facing a final set of hurdles in finalizing details, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.
Big Ten members recently learned that they're going to pay back about $40-million to FOX because of former Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren promising NBC a Big Ten Football Championship game in 2026 without the ability to do so. Big Ten Network/FOX owns the rights to the game.
League members are also going to have to pay $25 million to FOX for lost games in the COVID shortened 2020 season.
Another issue remaining is November primetime football games, something the Big Ten traditionally has not done for a couple of reasons, including health and campus logistics. Previous TV contracts worked around this issue.
New Big Ten commissioner Tony Pettiti is now facing his first major challenge as the league's figurehead, and it's an issue that is left to him by the league's former leader, Warren, who now works as president for the Chicago Bears.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE HOOSIER'S MESSAGE BOARDS
-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE HOOSIER'S YOUTUBE