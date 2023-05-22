There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

SOFTBALL'S SEASON COMES TO AN END

After a 7-3 loss to Tennessee on Sunday night, Indiana's season comes to and end against the No. 4 ranked Volunteers in the the NCAA Regional Final. Tennessee started the game with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning before Indiana couldn't convert on bases-loaded opportunities in both the second and third innings. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Tennessee scored five runs on five hits to take a 7-0 lead. Indiana rallied to scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but it wasn't enough as Tennessee advances out of the regional state. Indiana ends the season with a 44-18 record and a second-place finish in the Big Ten behind Northwestern.

BASEBALL SECURES NO. 2 SEED IN B1G TOURNEY

Indiana's 6-5 win over Michigan State on Saturday locks the Hoosiers into the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament with Maryland winning the conference's regular season title and earning the No. 1 seed. Indiana ends the regular season with 40 wins, the best since 2013 when the Hooisers also won 40 games in the regular season, this is the ninth time in program history that Indiana has won 40 games in a season. The Hoosiers are set to play against No. 7-seeded Illinois on Tuesday at Charles Schwad Field in Omaha, Neb. The Illini (25-25, 12-12) enter the league's tournament after winning their final regular season series against UT Martin, taking two of three games.

B1G STILL FINALIZING TV CONTRACTS, FACING HURDLES