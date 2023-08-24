There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

SEVEN HOOSIERS ON SENIOR BOWL WATCH LIST

Seven Indiana football players were selected to the Senior Bowl Watch List on Wednesday. Offensive lineman Matthew Bedford, linebacker Aaron Casey, defensive lineman Philip Blidi, defensive lineman LeDarrius Cox, linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar and defensive lineman Andre Carter. Three of the seven selected players are transfers to Indiana this season, all on the defensive side. Blidi transfers to IU after starting his career at Texas Tech, Mangum-Farrar is one of a couple of transfers from Stanford and Carter comes to Indiana from Western Michigan. Bedford is expected to return to a consistent role this season after an injury-cut season in 2022 and Csae was named a captain on Wednesday by his teammates. Cox returns a key piece on the IU defensive line that has the coaching staff excited because of the increased size and strength.



MEN'S SOCCER KICKS OFF VS. NOTRE DAME

Indiana men's soccer officially kicks off their season on Thursday night with a match vs. Notre Dame at 8:30 local time on Thursday night. Indiana enters the season ranked No. 2 nationally, but is picked to finish second in the Big Ten. Last season, the Hoosiers finished as the national runner-up after qualifying for the program's 22nd NCAA College Cup. The Hoosiers return two of its top scorers from last season and add transfer defender Hugo Bacharach. Juniors Samuel Sarver, and Patrick McDonald and freshman Collins Douro were named to the preseason Big Ten Players to Watch list in the league's preview. Last season Notre Dame went 8-7-2 on the season, which included a sub .500 record in ACC play.

WOMEN'S SOCCER WELCOMING MOREHEAD STATE