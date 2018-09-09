Ticker
Hoosier Daily: September 9

IU head coach Tom Allen and the Hoosiers improved to 2-0 on the season with Saturday's win over Virginia.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"We emphasized since January finishing, finishing and closing games. It doesn't matter what happens or how they get there, we just have to go out there and compete. It was a lot of fun to see all the drills we worked on really come to life and happen in a real game."
— IU linebaker Reakwon Jones on the Hoosiers' defense closing out IU's 20-16 win over Virginia.

Headlines:

· Scott helps Hoosiers puts away Cavaliers, 20-16, via HSR - LINK

· Stevie Scott carries IU to victory in home opener, via IDS - LINK

· Column: IU's young players grow up during Virginia victory, via IDS - LINK

· Scott, IU defense come up big in 20-16 win over Virginia, via CNHI - LINK

· Hoosiers slog through the weather to improve to 2-0, via CNHI - LINK

----

