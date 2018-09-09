Hoosier Daily: September 9
Tweets of the Day
🎥 Wet wild win. pic.twitter.com/lQP1cJCip5— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 9, 2018
Let’s check in with our correspondent for a halftime update #IUFB pic.twitter.com/ksDe82cAhN— Barstool IU (@IUBarstool) September 9, 2018
Tom Allen doesn’t care about your trash can. #iufb pic.twitter.com/aeN9Wg82am— Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) September 9, 2018
continue to believe in the grind. 1% better each day mentality. Indiana University™️ unofficial visit ✅ Offer ✅. #hoosierhysteria 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ #notcommitted #coach #mentor #principlesofsuccess #lilbro #loveexists🥀 @khristianlander #stillchasing #neversatisfied pic.twitter.com/hE83wknQqN— Cardell McFarland (@CardellMcF) September 9, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Scott helps Hoosiers puts away Cavaliers, 20-16, via HSR - LINK
· Stevie Scott carries IU to victory in home opener, via IDS - LINK
· Column: IU's young players grow up during Virginia victory, via IDS - LINK
· Scott, IU defense come up big in 20-16 win over Virginia, via CNHI - LINK
· Hoosiers slog through the weather to improve to 2-0, via CNHI - LINK
