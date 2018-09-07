Hoosier Daily: September 7
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
WE ARE COMMITTED‼️‼️🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/xYSIBkNpbk— Armaan Franklin 2️⃣ (@unkle44artty) September 6, 2018
BIG MOOD 😤#IUBB pic.twitter.com/wQXh1T2AbI— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) September 6, 2018
all jokes aside, I know this was a tough one for both of us but s/o to my best friend @unkle44artty on his commitment to IU!! They got one heck of a player. I’m happy for you brother. It’ll always be bigger than basketball. Love you dawg and of course my 2nd mom @indii5000 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AgRMHl7PA3— Isaiah Thompson (@Ithompson11) September 7, 2018
Pride & passion for Indiana. ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/V07BCmyDrz— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 7, 2018
Headlines:
· Armaan Franklin commits to IU, becomes Hoosiers’ 1st 2019 pickup, via HSR - LINK
· Preview: Cavaliers hit the road for Bloomington for rematch with IU, via CavsCorner - LINK
· O-line good, but not good enough in opener, via HSR - LINK
· Bryce Perkins to pose problems for IU defense in home opener, via IDS - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.