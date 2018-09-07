Ticker
Hoosier Daily: September 7

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

2019 Rivals150 guard Armaan Franklin became IU's first 2019 commitment on Friday.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Headlines:

· Armaan Franklin commits to IU, becomes Hoosiers’ 1st 2019 pickup, via HSR - LINK

· Preview: Cavaliers hit the road for Bloomington for rematch with IU, via CavsCorner - LINK

· O-line good, but not good enough in opener, via HSR - LINK

· Bryce Perkins to pose problems for IU defense in home opener, via IDS - LINK

----

