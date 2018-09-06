Hoosier Daily: September 6
Tweets of the Day
😲 It looks amazing!— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 5, 2018
😱 It looks beautiful!
Check out the new team room. pic.twitter.com/hZ1VVOK433
Let the tradition begin @BuffaLouies with the #iufb scout team P.O.W and the @IUFBEquipment managers of the week..@Zenden_D_260 @tjivy30 @KyleSchultz_13 @SlushNasty9 @mattstauder #Savages #LEO pic.twitter.com/73qhs5RxDP— Mike Pechac (Pay-Check) (@coachpechac) September 5, 2018
Thank you @IndianaMBB for allowing me to share my story with you & Thank you Coach @Archie_Miller for bringing me in. It’s not often I get to work with Basketball 1 on 1. Today was a special one. #SetTheExpectation pic.twitter.com/yIslTzHV4V— Brenda Tracy (@brendatracy24) September 5, 2018
Big Thank YOU @brendatracy24 for spending time with our program today! The Defintion of COURAGEOUS! #SetTheExpectation pic.twitter.com/75AIMsKDth— Arch Miller (@Archie_Miller) September 5, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Allen explains end-of-half thought process at FIU, via HSR - LINK
· Taylor willing to play wherever, whenever, via HSR - LINK
· IU football to make home debut against Virginia, via IDS - LINK
· Three things to know about Virginia football, via IDS - LINK
