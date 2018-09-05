Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-05 08:22:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: September 5

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!


B2ahpqbd1hzym7nsocbh
IU head coach Tom Allen and the Hoosiers host Virginia on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, BTN)
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"As you expect from his kind of teams, they're very good on defense, they have added a new dimension offensively with a junior college quarterback that is a very gifted athlete that can beat you with his legs and his arm, and that was obvious in week one."
— IU head coach Tom Allen on Virginia, this week's opponent.

Headlines:

· Penix, Taylor roles to grow as season progresses, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· IU Notebook: Ramsey, Hoosiers show ability to finish, via CNHI - LINK

· Five We'll Be Watching: Indiana, via Cavs Corner - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}