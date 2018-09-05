Hoosier Daily: September 5
Tweets of the Day
Proud to see DHALE back on the field. #LEO #PLAYMAKERU pic.twitter.com/5dwXZhmtzl— Grant Heard (@heard88) September 5, 2018
Blessed to receive an offer from Indiana University #LEO @CoachAllenIU @IUCoachSheridan pic.twitter.com/nlhWXFDmkl— Ty Simpson (@tysimpson510151) September 4, 2018
🚨ATTENTION STUDENTS!🚨— IU Ticket Office (@IndianaTix) September 4, 2018
It's finally #IUFB game week vs. Virginia!
$10 tickets for college students w/ a valid university student ID‼️Unless you are a Virginia student 🚫
⏰ ➡️ Kickoff: 7:30PM
🎟️ ➡️ https://t.co/Q2TVQ5BktD
Fan Guide ➡️ https://t.co/0AYPP2aIhY#GoIU pic.twitter.com/tecT4xBuyc
Headlines:
· Penix, Taylor roles to grow as season progresses, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· IU Notebook: Ramsey, Hoosiers show ability to finish, via CNHI - LINK
· Five We'll Be Watching: Indiana, via Cavs Corner - LINK
