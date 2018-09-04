Ticker
Hoosier Daily: September 4

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Freshman running back Stevie Scott and the Hoosiers host Virginia this Saturday.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"As Coach (Allen) said, we'll use him more and that's about all I will elaborate on. I don't want to help Virginia in their preparation, but we'll do what coach said."
— IU offensive coordinator Mike DeBord on getting freshman athlete Reese Taylor more touches.

Headlines:

· 11 Hoosiers set to start season with NFL teams, via HSR - LINK

· IU Notebook: Gest out for the season with ACL tear, via CNHI - LINK

· Three takeaways from IU football’s Monday media session, via IDS - LINK

· Men's Soccer: Andrew Gutman named National Player of the Week - LINK

----

