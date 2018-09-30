Ticker
football

Hoosier Daily: September 30

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

IU head coach Archie Miller and the Hoosiers hosted their annual Hoosier Hysteria on Saturday.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"I like The Tap. They have good food there. Nick's is good. They took me there on my visit. (Janko's Little) Zagreb, really good spot."
— IU grad transfer forward Evan Fitzner on his favorite Bloomington spots.

Headlines:

· IU survives at Rutgers, 24-17, via HSR - LINK

· NOTES: Johnson gets IU’s game ball, via HSR - LINK

· IU Notebook: Allen's gamble pays off, via CNHI - LINK

· COLUMN: Even in victory, Hoosiers make it hard on themselves, via IDS - LINK

· Langford wins dunk contest at Hoosier Hysteria, via CNHI - LINK

· Romeo's Hoosier Hysteria debut triggers hysterics, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Insider: Young, deep, talented IU will need time, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· COLUMN: Fans should just have fun with Hoosier Hysteria, via IDS - LINK

----

