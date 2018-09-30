Hoosier Daily: September 30
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
👀 Take a look at our new digs!— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) September 29, 2018
The Roberts Family #iubb Team Center! 🏠
More: https://t.co/k2UzMBCzMk pic.twitter.com/3RmAi6uF82
Check out the 2018-19 Indiana Hoosiers as they were introduced tonight at #HoosierHysteria #iubb pic.twitter.com/o4LF8Ze06g— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) September 29, 2018
All-Americans. NBA Lottery Picks. Hoosiers Forever.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) September 29, 2018
Welcome to the Oladipo Zeller Legacy Lounge!
More: https://t.co/ep5AxSjMny pic.twitter.com/MZjHDyBoYm
Victory Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ER8Tn8zVmp— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 30, 2018
🎞 The best footage from today's win. pic.twitter.com/NYkvbpo8Ni— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 30, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· IU survives at Rutgers, 24-17, via HSR - LINK
· NOTES: Johnson gets IU’s game ball, via HSR - LINK
· IU Notebook: Allen's gamble pays off, via CNHI - LINK
· COLUMN: Even in victory, Hoosiers make it hard on themselves, via IDS - LINK
· Langford wins dunk contest at Hoosier Hysteria, via CNHI - LINK
· Romeo's Hoosier Hysteria debut triggers hysterics, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Insider: Young, deep, talented IU will need time, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· COLUMN: Fans should just have fun with Hoosier Hysteria, via IDS - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.