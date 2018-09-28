Ticker
Hoosier Daily: September 28

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

IU forward Justin Smith is one of many players IU fans are looking forward to seeing this Saturday at Hoosier Hysteria.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"When you have depth and you have competition level that I think we can have, every day you're going to have to earn it, and that's how teams really grow."
— IU head coach Archie Miller on his 2018-19 team.

Headlines:

----

