Hoosier Daily: September 27
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
Coming soon 👀#IUBB pic.twitter.com/EV5NoT9x09— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) September 27, 2018
"We're in a much different place and overall a better level in year two."@Archie_Miller joined @dandakich today to preview the 2018 season for @IndianaMBB https://t.co/vncQ6qxs1s pic.twitter.com/G0U9ZN2z1z— 1070 The Fan (@1070thefan) September 26, 2018
Romeo Langford has changed. @WDRBNews #iubb pic.twitter.com/c9QsRCcCKc— Aaron Matas (@AaronMatas) September 27, 2018
HBD to the Voice of #IUFB 🎂 pic.twitter.com/2fYgxVKTtb— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 26, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Hoosiers expect to win in 2018-19, via HSR - LINK
· All eyes on Langford, Morgan as IU gets ready to open practice, via CNHI - LINK
· Could Fitzner turn out to be IU's most important offseason acquisition?, via CNHI - LINK
· Romeo has changed (in a good way), via WDRB - LINK
· IU's next star? Miller says Langford is a unique talent, via WTHR - LINK
· Expectations high with Morgan, Langford leading way for IU, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Best part about Romeo - his talent dwarfs his ego, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· IU football’s four most important Big Ten Conference games, via IDS - LINK
· Hoosiers set for strong conference showing against bad Big Ten schedule, via IDS - LINK
· Q&A with Rutgers Football Offensive Line coach AJ Blazek, via TheKnightReport.com - LINK
· Men's soccer: Dorsey scores game-winner in the win over Northwestern, via IDS - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.