Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-26 09:41:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: September 26

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Zzkb6tef9t744na6t97e
Warren Central wideout David Bell (left) is a top IU target and will visit the school officially on Dec. 8.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Headlines:

· Hoosiers in need of more explosive plays, via HSR - LINK

· From Assembly Hall to your home: How to buy an Indiana University men's basketball locker, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Warren Central receiver David Bell updates recruitment, sets commitment date, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· COLUMN: Mark Cuban is no outlier. He’s part of the trend, via IDS - LINK

· Rutgers' QB decision vs. Indiana hinges on practice results, Chris Ash says, via NJ.com - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}