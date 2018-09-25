Hoosier Daily: September 25
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
#GoIU!! Thanks for joining us Coach @Archie_Miller. pic.twitter.com/W9pqlf1JDg— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) September 25, 2018
⏪ #HoosierNation under the lights. pic.twitter.com/l3vB6SwBX6— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 25, 2018
📈 Elite athletes. Elite technology.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) September 24, 2018
We are just getting started 👀 pic.twitter.com/11kFoddIOv
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Hoosiers monitoring injuries ahead of Rutgers trip, via HSR - LINK
· Allen using Ball’s targeting penalty as teachable moment, via HSR - LINK
· Hoosiers knew Spartans were going to a fake a field goal -- and still couldn't stop it, via CNHI - LINK
· Three takeaways from IU football's Monday media session, via IDS - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.