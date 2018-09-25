Ticker
Hoosier Daily: September 25

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
Mike DeBord and the Hoosiers head to Rutgers this week (noon ET, BTN)
Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"When they're bringing so many guys and blitzing everybody, that puts everybody in a one-on-one matchup, and if you lose one of them, you're in trouble. You have to get rid of the ball quick."
— IU offensive coordinator Mike DeBord on the pressure his unit faced against Michigan State.

Headlines:

· Hoosiers monitoring injuries ahead of Rutgers trip, via HSR - LINK

· Allen using Ball’s targeting penalty as teachable moment, via HSR - LINK

· Hoosiers knew Spartans were going to a fake a field goal -- and still couldn't stop it, via CNHI - LINK

· Three takeaways from IU football's Monday media session, via IDS - LINK

{{ article.author_name }}