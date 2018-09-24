Hoosier Daily: September 24
Tweets of the Day
TDs, a takeway + a sack. pic.twitter.com/h32Yl524Su— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 23, 2018
#iufb tonight:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) September 23, 2018
🏈 @JHowardx24 (#DaBears): 24 rushes for 61 yards, TD (1); 2 receptions for 20 yards
First touchdown of the 2018 NFL season for former Indiana running back Jordan Howard. #iufb pic.twitter.com/OMVAhiF9BU— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) September 23, 2018
How cool is this!?! Tandon had his few minutes of fame and had his name announced last night at the IU game as he was the IU football kickoff kid. He loved getting to be down on the field with the players! @IndianaFootball #iufb #Hoosiers #seasonticketholders pic.twitter.com/jXCcLg78Xe— Shawn Buckner (@Shawn_Buckner) September 23, 2018
Indiana falls from 23 to 44 in S&P. #iufb https://t.co/Lyjz5RvKjh— Teddy Bailey (@ByTeddyBailey) September 23, 2018
Headlines:
· 4 things we learned from IU’s loss to Michigan State, via HSR - LINK
· IU report card: Was Saturday's loss an aberration or indication of what's to come?, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· IU men's soccer returns to Big Ten action against Northwestern, via IDS - LINK
----
