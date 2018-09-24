#iufb tonight: 🏈 @JHowardx24 ( #DaBears ): 24 rushes for 61 yards, TD (1); 2 receptions for 20 yards

First touchdown of the 2018 NFL season for former Indiana running back Jordan Howard. #iufb pic.twitter.com/OMVAhiF9BU

How cool is this!?! Tandon had his few minutes of fame and had his name announced last night at the IU game as he was the IU football kickoff kid. He loved getting to be down on the field with the players! @IndianaFootball #iufb #Hoosiers #seasonticketholders pic.twitter.com/jXCcLg78Xe

Indiana falls from 23 to 44 in S&P. #iufb https://t.co/Lyjz5RvKjh

Headlines:

· 4 things we learned from IU’s loss to Michigan State, via HSR - LINK

· IU report card: Was Saturday's loss an aberration or indication of what's to come?, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· IU men's soccer returns to Big Ten action against Northwestern, via IDS - LINK

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.