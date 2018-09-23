Hoosier Daily: September 23
Tweets of the Day
Archie Miller leads the team out. #iufb #iubb pic.twitter.com/wqUKoMqqyy— Michael Dugan (@m_dugan44) September 22, 2018
WHOP!@IndianaFootball has scored 11 unanswered, and the Hoosiers are still in this one in the fourth: pic.twitter.com/bBlX7rs5Q1— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 23, 2018
Last night was tough for #iufb but the defense did it’s part:— Greg Murray (@g_murray) September 23, 2018
4 turnovers
9 TFL, 4 sacks
MSU was 2/13 on 3rd down
3.3 yards per rush (including the 75-yarder)
I’ll take that line every week.
Awesome pick by Cam Jones!— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) September 23, 2018
And @IndianaFootball is far from out of it: pic.twitter.com/o9ABQoOK34
Me and my sons https://t.co/yM2f1IzDTY— Armaan Franklin 2️⃣ (@unkle44artty) September 23, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· IU outmatched in 35-21 loss to No. 24 Michigan State, via HSR - LINK
· An unsightly win? Maybe, but Dantonio will take it and run, via SpartanMag - LINK
· Late jet sweep dooms IU in B1G opener, via CNHI - LINK
· Hoosiers doom themselves in conference-opening loss, via IDS - LINK
· COLUMN: IU drains hope from fans in Michigan State loss, via IDS - LINK
· Spartans rises above miscues to win Big Ten opener over Hoosiers, via The Detroit News - LINK
----
