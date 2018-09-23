Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-23 09:04:04 -0500') }} football

Hoosier Daily: September 23

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

IU commit Armaan Franklin (left), freshman guard Rob Phinisee (middle) and freshman guard Romeo Langford (right) showed their support for IU's football team on Saturday.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"They're number one in the nation in run defense, but you got to find a way to run the ball. It's just a tough sledding today for our offensive line and they have been great so far, but they didn't have a good night tonight and they didn't play to our standards and we got to get better."
— IU head coach Tom Allen on his offensive line in IU's 35-21 loss to Michigan State

Headlines:

· IU outmatched in 35-21 loss to No. 24 Michigan State, via HSR - LINK

· An unsightly win? Maybe, but Dantonio will take it and run, via SpartanMag - LINK

· Late jet sweep dooms IU in B1G opener, via CNHI - LINK

· Hoosiers doom themselves in conference-opening loss, via IDS - LINK

· COLUMN: IU drains hope from fans in Michigan State loss, via IDS - LINK

· Spartans rises above miscues to win Big Ten opener over Hoosiers, via The Detroit News - LINK

----

