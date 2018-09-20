Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-20 08:11:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: September 20

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!


A6lase8jlupfepz4tkhh
Center Grove five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, an IU target, updated his recruitment with the Indianapolis Star this week.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"They're going to be with us down there in the tunnel when the team comes out. Just want to involve all the other sports and make them feel a part of this. It's going to be a special night."
— IU head coach Tom Allen on inviting all of the schools head coaches to join them on the sidelines for Saturday's game against Michigan State.

Headlines:

· In-game adjustments help settle defense, via HSR - LINK

· A shorter road than Romeo's: Trayce Jackson-Davis could make his college choice soon, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Terry Hutchens column: Scott quickly helping IU fans forget about suspended teammate, via CNHI - LINK

· Three things to know about Michigan State, via IDS - LINK

· How will Indiana attack Michigan State's defense? Spartans unsure, via Detroit Free Press - LINK

· Michigan State offense still figuring out how to click, via The Detroit News - LINK

· Four-star guard Brandon Newman commits to Purdue, via GoldAndBlack.com - LINK

· Men's soccer: No. 2 IU finishes road trip at Evansville, via IDS - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}