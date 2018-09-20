Hoosier Daily: September 20
Tweets of the Day
Starting to get in some of our Hoosier Hoops preseason magazine spreads.— Jordan Wells (@JWellsTH) September 19, 2018
Here's a couple teasers of multi-page stories featuring @TrayceJackson, @KeionB_12 & @yeahyeah_22. Order your copy today - https://t.co/qR7d6u0J9k #iubb pic.twitter.com/vbOQtMQcgu
🏀➡️🏈#IUBB Head Coach @Archie_Miller joins us on the gridiron for #IUFB-Michigan State. pic.twitter.com/K97RQaF7gx— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 19, 2018
Week 3 Team of the Week in the B1G - on offense pic.twitter.com/zeLlCxOQzE— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 19, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· In-game adjustments help settle defense, via HSR - LINK
· A shorter road than Romeo's: Trayce Jackson-Davis could make his college choice soon, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Terry Hutchens column: Scott quickly helping IU fans forget about suspended teammate, via CNHI - LINK
· Three things to know about Michigan State, via IDS - LINK
· How will Indiana attack Michigan State's defense? Spartans unsure, via Detroit Free Press - LINK
· Michigan State offense still figuring out how to click, via The Detroit News - LINK
· Four-star guard Brandon Newman commits to Purdue, via GoldAndBlack.com - LINK
· Men's soccer: No. 2 IU finishes road trip at Evansville, via IDS - LINK
----
