Hoosier Daily: September 2
Tweets of the Day
Game ball ➡️ @MattStauder#LEO pic.twitter.com/QrLTUvebDJ— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 2, 2018
📸📸📸📸 pic.twitter.com/FGe12CfopT— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 2, 2018
That was coached up nicely by @CoachTee34 & @BShelbyIU .— Eric K. Allen (@iamerickallen) September 2, 2018
Nice understanding @JC_0ix of your technique and where your help was. That’s a big play! Keep up the good work. https://t.co/D9WYMAQuDj
Indiana tight end and @TriWestFootball alum Peyton Hendershot’s first collegiate catch and touchdown. #iufb pic.twitter.com/wf30glwXaO— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) September 2, 2018
Headlines:
· Donavan Hale and Jonathan Crawford stick to script in IU’s opening win, via IDS - LINK
· IU quarterbacks show efficiency in season-opening victory, via IDS - LINK
· Hoosiers power past Panthers, 38-28, via HSR - LINK
· Florida high school teammates Crawford, Hale come up big in IU win, via CNHI - LINK
