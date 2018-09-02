Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-02 10:07:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: September 2

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

IU safety Jonathan Crawford finished with a pick-6 in IU's 38-28 win over FIU.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"It’s been a point of emphasis for us to score touchdowns, especially down in the redzone. I think we did a good job of that tonight, when we got down there we punched the ball in. It’s good to see what we emphasize get put into action."
— IU quarterback Peyton Ramsey on his unit's play Saturday night.

Headlines:

· Donavan Hale and Jonathan Crawford stick to script in IU’s opening win, via IDS - LINK

· IU quarterbacks show efficiency in season-opening victory, via IDS - LINK

· Hoosiers power past Panthers, 38-28, via HSR - LINK

· Florida high school teammates Crawford, Hale come up big in IU win, via CNHI - LINK

----

