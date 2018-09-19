Hoosier Daily: September 19
Tweets of the Day
“Only one way to establish a new normal.......Eliminate complacency.”— David Ballou (@IU_CoachBallou) September 18, 2018
Reverse Band Bench work today, 605lbs a new best. pic.twitter.com/QtHLnAOzSK
🏎💨@_Jshun_ fast. pic.twitter.com/gSCs3DS1pw— Coach William Inge (@WilliamInge1) September 18, 2018
👀 @RoJoJr #ProIU https://t.co/1btFGTR5BU— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) September 18, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Hoosiers feel as healthy as ever entering Big Ten play, via HSR - LINK
· On J-Shun Harris and a mother’s love, via HSR - LINK
· Twelve true freshmen have been big part of IU's 3-0 start, via CNHI - LINK
· Michigan State Spartans Football Notebook, via SpartanMag.com - LINK
· Michigan State sees Big Ten opener as chance for relaunch, via Detroit News - LINK
----
