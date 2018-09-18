Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-18 09:51:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: September 18

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

IU head coach Tom Allen and the Hoosiers host Michigan State on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, BTN)
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"I've not been here very long. In the few years I've been here, this is the healthiest we've been going in."
— IU head coach Tom Allen on his team's health entering Big Ten play.

Headlines:

· Good start to Big Ten play next on IU’s checklist, via HSR - LINK

· Major takeaways from Tom Allen's IU football press conference, via IDS - LINK

· Indiana's Scott is second in B1G in rushing, via CNHI - LINK

· Unbeaten Indiana eyes Michigan State as chance to showcase program growth, via MLive - LINK

· Michigan State football's season could be decided against IU, via State News - LINK

----

{{ article.author_name }}