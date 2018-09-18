Hoosier Daily: September 18
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
Ballin’ in 50 days. Who’s ready? #HoosierNation pic.twitter.com/pS1HJgDM8Z— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) September 18, 2018
⏪ It was hot, but we brought the 🔥. pic.twitter.com/VnhkpzUApM— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 18, 2018
Everything you need for Saturday.— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) September 18, 2018
🏈: https://t.co/Yf9SeqQf8t pic.twitter.com/CBprUcwbSR
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Good start to Big Ten play next on IU’s checklist, via HSR - LINK
· Major takeaways from Tom Allen's IU football press conference, via IDS - LINK
· Indiana's Scott is second in B1G in rushing, via CNHI - LINK
· Unbeaten Indiana eyes Michigan State as chance to showcase program growth, via MLive - LINK
· Michigan State football's season could be decided against IU, via State News - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.