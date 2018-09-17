Hoosier Daily: September 17
Tweets of the Day
J-shun Harris punt ret TD. Note all the red jerseys 40yards in front of him. This was a punt block call NOT a designed return. Harris avoided the 7 white jerseys early with only one actual block then picked up the red convoy. #iufb pic.twitter.com/CjxyHnJags— David Novak (@DaveNovakWGCL) September 17, 2018
🙌 #ProIU— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 17, 2018
More and more impressed each week with @IndianaFootball S @JC_0ix (Jonathan Crawford). Played in his 41st consecutive game today, made plays all over the field -- as usual. Gonna be talking about this dude on @nflnetwork soon.— Rhett Lewis (@RhettNFL) September 15, 2018
Headlines:
· 4 things we learned from IU’s win over Ball State, via HSR - LINK
· Pressure on defense and Ramsey improvement big for IU, via CNHI - LINK
· Men's Soccer: 3 takeaways from IU’s opening Big Ten win, via IDS - LINK
----
