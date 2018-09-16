Hoosier Daily: September 16
Tweets of the Day
I want to thank Indiana University and all staff for hosting me on campus for an unofficial visit today. I had a great time 🔥✊🏽 #GoHoosiers ! pic.twitter.com/4nOtaUN34M— Terrence Clarke (@terrenceclarke_) September 15, 2018
Attitude is everything. Game ball goes to @_Jshun_!#LEO pic.twitter.com/emMSiCSO4Q— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) September 16, 2018
That was fun.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 16, 2018
⏪ Run back the highlights from today's win. pic.twitter.com/n8MxXBOmkq
Thank you O-line❤️✊ https://t.co/IxEcEehy2u— Scottie 2️⃣ Hottie (@Steviescott8_) September 15, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· IU runs over Cardinals, 38-10, via HSR - LINK
· 3rd comeback a charm for J-Shun Harris, via HSR - LINK
· 3 takeaways from IU’s win over Ball State, via IDS - LINK
· COLUMN: IU uses physicality and speed to destroy Ball State, via IDS - LINK
