Hoosier Daily: September 14
Tweets of the Day
Ball State got paid $1.1 million to go to No. 8 Notre Dame and lose to the Fighting Irish by 8 points last week.#iufb to pay Ball State $700,000 for Saturday's home game.— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) September 13, 2018
Ball State beat IU in 2008, 2011 and 2012, while IU won 30-20 in 2016 during Tom Allen's first season. https://t.co/APgcK9uruy
"It's going to be a beautiful day. We need this place packed out, cheering loud."@CoachAllenIU previews #IUFB-Ball State. pic.twitter.com/FXhGhXMALJ— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 14, 2018
My brother right here joining the family #IUnit19 ⚪️🔴now who next !!! https://t.co/UjgWc1E4Ug— Larry Tracy (@og_tracy10) September 13, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· COLUMN: Tom Allen symbolizes his IU team as nonconference play ends, via IDS - LINK
· VIDEO: Ball State football coach Mike Neu previews the IU game, via Star Press - LINK
· Scott happy to have a home in Hoosier backfield, via HSR - LINK
----
