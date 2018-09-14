Ball State got paid $1.1 million to go to No. 8 Notre Dame and lose to the Fighting Irish by 8 points last week.#iufb to pay Ball State $700,000 for Saturday's home game.



Ball State beat IU in 2008, 2011 and 2012, while IU won 30-20 in 2016 during Tom Allen's first season. https://t.co/APgcK9uruy