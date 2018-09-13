Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-13 09:33:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: September 13

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!


Gouo2f9mrhjkxy7p1isu
Andy Katz named Romeo Langford as one of 15 freshmen nationally who should make an immediate impact.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"It was impressive. When I saw the score, I was a little surprised. Obviously you saw the outcome of the Michigan and Notre Dame game."
— IU head coach Tom Allen on upcoming opponent Ball State's performance against Notre Dame.

Headlines:

· LB Jones has stepped in nicely for IU defense, via Journal Gazette - LINK

· Beating Ball State key for IU, via CNHI - LINK

· Three things to know about Ball State, via IDS - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}