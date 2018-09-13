Proud to welcome six Hoosier legends to the IU Athletics Hall of Fame. Details: https://t.co/BX4H1Y0Ebl pic.twitter.com/hMKI9SW6we

Top 15 Impact Freshmen from @TheAndyKatz : Zion Williamson RJ Barrett Nassir Little Romeo Langford Tyler Herro Darius Garland Jahvon Quinerly Quentin Grimes Jordan Brown Marcus Bingham Charles Bassey Shareef O’Neal Bol Bol Naz Reid David Duke 👉 https://t.co/a3khafDw31 Who else? pic.twitter.com/jlKaZ7JfVm

— IU head coach Tom Allen on upcoming opponent Ball State's performance against Notre Dame.

"It was impressive. When I saw the score, I was a little surprised. Obviously you saw the outcome of the Michigan and Notre Dame game."

Headlines:

· LB Jones has stepped in nicely for IU defense, via Journal Gazette - LINK

· Beating Ball State key for IU, via CNHI - LINK

· Three things to know about Ball State, via IDS - LINK

