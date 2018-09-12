Hoosier Daily: September 12
Tweets of the Day
#iubb commit Armaan Franklin at No. 138 nationally.https://t.co/5dv7y2Pu6R— Jordan Wells (@JWellsTH) September 11, 2018
204 Yards ➡️ The second-most for an #iufb true freshman back. pic.twitter.com/xcb9CQooy5— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 12, 2018
Thanks Coach Allen for inviting my son, my wife & I into your home! Into the IU family #17 Strong...The Change is coming great win! pic.twitter.com/jdK7HSxTjz— Van K Jakes (@VanKJakes22) September 10, 2018
Headlines:
· Hoosiers hopeful Davis will be ready to practice next month, via HSR - LINK
· A Decade in Charge: IU Athletic Director Fred Glass looks back at first 10 years, via CNHI - LINK
· IU O-line feels back on track, via HSR - LINK
· Three takeaways from IU’s 2-1 victory over No. 8 Notre Dame, via IDS - LINK
