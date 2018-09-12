Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-12 10:06:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: September 12

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

IU hopes to have freshman big man De'Ron Davis ready to practice by the time the season starts, Archie Miller said on Jon Rothstein's podcast.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"That was kind of the plan that he was going start with me, and if he's not what we want at running back, he would transfer to linebacker. We just put him in the running back room to see what he could do, and he really took advantage of it."
— IU running backs coach Mike Hart on recruiting freshman Stevie Scott.

Headlines:

· Hoosiers hopeful Davis will be ready to practice next month, via HSR - LINK

· A Decade in Charge: IU Athletic Director Fred Glass looks back at first 10 years, via CNHI - LINK

· IU O-line feels back on track, via HSR - LINK

· Three takeaways from IU’s 2-1 victory over No. 8 Notre Dame, via IDS - LINK

----

